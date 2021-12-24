Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming 'Galaxy S22' flagship series early next year. However, a new rumour from South Korea now says that the handsets will probably release later than the stipulated timeline. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Company’s Official Website, Launch Expected Soon.

The reason behind the delay is said to be due to the ongoing supply chain issues. Several smartphone brands have been hit by the ongoing chip shortage, reports GizmoChina.

The pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series were anticipated to go live on February 8 in South Korea. Whereas, the sales were scheduled to kick off around February 18.

Samsung is rumoured to launch three devices - S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will follow the design of a vertical triple camera in the upper left corner on an island that is connected to the frame, and the LED flash is on the right.

Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively. The upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region.

