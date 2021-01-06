New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Telecom equipment major HFCL has completed shipping one lakh units of a wireless networking portfolio comprising of access points and point-to-point unlicensed band radios to the customers.

The company said it has been able to achieve this key milestone in less than a year of starting production.

"There is a huge demand for higher bandwidths, seamless connectivity and devices becoming lifeline of consumers to remain digitally connected with their workspaces and families," said Managing Director Mahendra Nahata.

"We plan to expand our global footprint to cover international terrains with our Made in India products and continue to play an active role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

HFCL said it aims to project India as the next-generation innovation and manufacturing hub for telecom products ahead of the 5G rollout expected later this year.

HFCL is a telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai.

Its new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) cable manufacturing facility in Telangana recently started commercial production of optical fibre cables for fibre-to-home applications. (ANI)

