VMPL

New Delhi [india], September 24: HID, a global leader in trusted identity solutions, made a strong impact at the 8th edition of the Fire and Security India Expo (FSIE), held recently at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. HID captivated security leaders, government representatives, and enterprise visitors with the preview of HID Vento SCA, Smart Card Operating System for Transport Application - Contactless (SCOSTA-CL) access control reader and HID Amico biometric facial recognition reader.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India Tipped, Likely To Feature 'Flex Magic Pixel' Technology; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Making its global debut at FSIE 2025, HID Vento SCA is the first access control reader designed and built in India specifically for Indian government projects with SCOSTA-CL capability. Purpose-built for resilience and interoperability, the reader features an embedded SAM module with ISO7816 support for strong authentication, delivers fast, contactless read range of up to 5 cm with LED and audio feedback, and is IP65-rated, tamper-protected, and designed for harsh environments.

HID Vento SCA fully supports contactless SCOSTA-CL credentials while ensuring seamless host controller communication through compatibility with Wiegand and OSDP protocols. The solution has been tested and verified by CDAC for cryptographic libraries, making it uniquely positioned to meet the stringent needs of India's government and public sector security infrastructure.

Also Read | Nice vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

HID Amico is a next-generation biometric facial recognition reader designed to deliver secure, contactless access in high-traffic environments such as corporate offices, critical infrastructure sites, and commercial facilities. HID Amico combines fast and accurate facial recognition with multiple authentication modes, including RFID cards, HID Mobile Access, digital wallets, QR codes, and PINs. Its advanced liveness detection and spoof-prevention technology ensure high levels of accuracy and security, while its sleek and compact design allows for easy integration into modern building architectures.

With intuitive LED and audio indicators, HID Amico biometric facial recognition reader offers a smooth user experience that balances security with convenience, making it particularly well-suited for mid to large enterprises looking to modernise their access systems. The solution will be commercially available by the end of the year.

"FSIE 2025 gave us the perfect stage to showcase how HID is shaping the future of access control in India," said Prabhuraj Patil, Senior Director, AIS (Asean & India Subcontinent), Physical Access Control Solutions at HID. "With HID Amico, we are redefining convenience and security for enterprises, while HID Vento SCA demonstrates our deep commitment to supporting government-driven security standards with SCOSTA-CL capability."

Alongside HID Amico and HID Vento SCA, HID also displayed other highlights from its access control portfolio, including HID Mobile Access, HID Signo Readers, HID Cards & HID Mobile Credentials in digital wallets, and HID Intelligent Controllers. Visitors engaged with live demonstrations and interactive simulations that brought to life the value of HID's secure, scalable access control solutions.

Co-organised by the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) and Nova Exhibitions and Conferences, FSIE 2025 brought together industry leaders for three days of innovation, dialogue, and collaboration, where HID's showcase stood out as a key highlight of the event.

Stay Connected with HID

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2025 HID Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo, the Chain Logo, and Intelligent Observation are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Corporation, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission.

Media Contacts:

MOAT Global

Surya Nair

surya.nair@moatglobal.com

HID

Jessica Tan

Jessica.tan@hidglobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)