Nice will hope to revive their faltering fortunes in the Europa League when they begin their campaign against AS Roma this evening. Nice are 12th in the Ligue 1 points table with just two wins so far and inconsistency has plagued much of their first part of the campaign. Opponents Roma on the other hand are doing well in the Serie A and have already climbed to the fourth spot. They will feel they have a experienced manager in Gian Piero Gasperini and he can lead them to a positive season. UEFA Europa League 2025–26: Unai Emery Eyes Spark for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest Marks Emotional Comeback.
Tanguy Ndombele, Djibril Coulibaly, Ali Abdi, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Dante are the players ruled for Nice through injuries. Terem Moffi will be the focal point in attack for the home side with Jeremie Boga and Sofiane Diop as the attacking midfielders. Charles Vanhoutte and Hicham Boudaoui will form the double pivot in central midfield.
Paulo Dybala is highly unlikely to feature in this game for AS Roma due to an injury he suffered against Torino. Leon Bailey is ruled out of the tie as he continues his recovery from an injury suffered in training. Evan Ferguson and Matías Soulé will form the two man frontline with Lorenzo Pellegrini pulling the strings as the playmaker. Bryan Cristante will sit back and shield the backline for the visitors.
Nice vs AS Roma Match Details
