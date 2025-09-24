Nice will hope to revive their faltering fortunes in the Europa League when they begin their campaign against AS Roma this evening. Nice are 12th in the Ligue 1 points table with just two wins so far and inconsistency has plagued much of their first part of the campaign. Opponents Roma on the other hand are doing well in the Serie A and have already climbed to the fourth spot. They will feel they have a experienced manager in Gian Piero Gasperini and he can lead them to a positive season. UEFA Europa League 2025–26: Unai Emery Eyes Spark for Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest Marks Emotional Comeback.

Tanguy Ndombele, Djibril Coulibaly, Ali Abdi, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, and Dante are the players ruled for Nice through injuries. Terem Moffi will be the focal point in attack for the home side with Jeremie Boga and Sofiane Diop as the attacking midfielders. Charles Vanhoutte and Hicham Boudaoui will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Paulo Dybala is highly unlikely to feature in this game for AS Roma due to an injury he suffered against Torino. Leon Bailey is ruled out of the tie as he continues his recovery from an injury suffered in training. Evan Ferguson and Matías Soulé will form the two man frontline with Lorenzo Pellegrini pulling the strings as the playmaker. Bryan Cristante will sit back and shield the backline for the visitors.

Nice vs AS Roma Match Details

Match Nice vs AS Roma Date Thursday, September 25 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Riviera, Nice, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is Nice vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Nice will host Italian giants AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, September 25. The Nice vs AS Roma match will be played at the Allianz Riviera, Nice, France and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of Nice vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Nice vs AS Roma live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For the Nice vs AS Roma online viewing options, read below. Athletic Bilbao Defender Yeray Alvarez Accepts Responsibility and Apologises After 10-Month UEFA Ban for Positive Drug Test. How to Watch Live Streaming of Nice vs AS Roma UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch Nice vs AS Roma live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. AS Roma will sit deep initially and try and contain their opponents but eventually find a way to win the tie.

