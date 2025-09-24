New Delhi, September 24: Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its Samsung Galaxy S26 series early next year, although the company has not yet confirmed any official dates. Leaks and speculations about the upcoming lineup have already started circulating online. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models. It may be the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Early reports suggest that the launch could take place in January 2026, possibly during the latter half of the month.

Among the rumoured models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be the premium offering. While official specifications and features are yet to be confirmed, the S26 Ultra model will come with advanced camera improvements, display upgrades, and faster performance. Samsung is likely to focus on premium design and technology across the series. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be priced at around INR 1,59,990 in India. Samsung One UI 8 Update Begins Rolling Out in India for Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets; Check Timeline for Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy S23 Series and Remaining Models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Gadgets360, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with new privacy-focused upgrades designed to block screen peeking. The device is rumoured to feature "Flex Magic Pixel" technology, which may adjust pixel behaviour to control viewing angles, so that only the user directly facing the screen can clearly see the display. iPhone 17 Pro Scratch Issues: Experts Investigate Issues Related to Pro Models Getting Scratches Around Camera Bump, Here’s What They Find.

As per reports, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch with a quad-camera setup, which may include a 200MP Sony sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. It may come with a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The S26 Ultra could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may include a 5,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadgets360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

