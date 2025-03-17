BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Himalaya Wellness Company hosted the much-anticipated 3rd edition of the 'Mindful Strides Walkathon' in Mumbai, reinforcing our commitment to mental health and well-being. Following successful events in Bengaluru and Chennai, the walkathon made its way to the vibrant city of Mumbai, promising an inspiring morning of community participation, awareness, and wellness advocacy.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 4,200 registrations, reflecting the growing awareness and enthusiasm for mental well-being initiatives. The 5K walkathon kicked off at R2 Ground Back Side Road and took participants through a meticulously planned route covering some of Mumbai's most iconic locations, including MCA Bandra Club Road, Jio World Convention Centre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bharat Diamond Bourse, and Trident Hotel Bandra Kurla. The course offered a unique blend of urban energy and scenic pathways.

Flagged off by KG Umesh, Director HR, Himalaya Wellness, the event brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, including fitness enthusiasts, corporate professionals, families, and mental health advocates. The walkathon aimed to highlight the crucial link between physical movement and mental well-being, encouraging participants to embrace an active lifestyle while fostering a sense of community support for mental health awareness.

Also Read | Kupwara Encounter: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking about the initiative, KG Umesh, Director-Human Resources, Himalaya Wellness Company, shared, "Mental well-being is an essential aspect of overall health, and we believe in fostering awareness through community-driven initiatives like the Mindful Strides Walkathon. As our event grows each year, it is heartening to see so many individuals come together to walk for a cause that touches lives across all age groups and professions. Through initiatives like the Mindful Strides Walkathon, Himalaya Wellness Company continues to advocate for a healthier and happier society."

Research[i] indicates that regular physical activity can significantly help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, making events like these a valuable step towards holistic well-being.

[i] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK201497/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)