Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers

Looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of today (Monday), March 17, 2025? Find the direct link to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF as well as winners' list with ticket numbers here.

Information Team Latestly| Mar 17, 2025 11:00 AM IST
Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers
Mumbai, March 17: The Bodoland Lottery Department will announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) today, Monday, March 17, 2025. The Bodoland Lottery Result will be declared at three different times - 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM - and will be available online with the list of winners and their ticket numbers. Organized by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this is a highly anticipated state-run lottery in Assam. Those participating in Monday's lucky draw can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF.

The Bodoland Lottery, conducted multiple times daily, remains a highly popular game of chance in Assam. Alongside this lottery, several other well-known draws attract participants, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. These lotteries offer a range of prize amounts and attract thousands of hopeful players looking to try their luck. Participants can visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, to check their ticket numbers and verify the Bodoland Lottery Result. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants eager to check their winnings can access the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on the official website, bodolotteries.com. This is the only authorized platform for viewing the draw outcomes. The results are provided in a downloadable PDF format, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free verification process. For the latest list of winners and ticket numbers, visit the website and check the updates without any interruptions. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lotteries remain a regulated form of gambling in India and are legally permitted in only 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. Government-operated lotteries follow strict guidelines, with multiple draws conducted daily. Popular lotteries such as Nagaland’s Dear Lottery and the Kerala Lottery attract a significant number of players. However, LatestLY encourages participants to play responsibly and within their financial means.

