New Delhi [India], March 9: Corporate Social Responsibility is often spoken about, but meaningful action is what truly makes a difference. In Bengaluru, Hitachi Rail STS India has demonstrated how responsible corporate engagement can directly support society by strengthening healthcare services and promoting education for students who need support.

As part of its CSR initiatives, the company has contributed ₹66 lakh towards important community causes in the city. The contributions focus on two critical areas that shape the well-being and future of society -- healthcare and education.

A significant portion of the contribution, ₹50 lakh, has been donated to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru. The funds will be used to purchase essential medical equipment that will help the hospital enhance its healthcare services. With growing patient needs and increasing demand for advanced medical facilities, such support plays an important role in strengthening public healthcare infrastructure.

The cheque for this contribution was formally handed over by Mr. Manoj Kumar Krishnappa, Director and Head of Hitachi Rail STS India, to Dr. Madan Ballal, Director of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The gesture highlights the company's commitment to ensuring that hospitals serving large sections of the public have the tools and equipment required to deliver better treatment and care.

Healthcare support, however, was only one part of the company's broader community effort. Recognising that education remains the foundation of long-term social progress, Hitachi Rail STS India also contributed ₹16 lakh to the Jesuit Education Society in Bengaluru, a unit of St. Joseph's School and College. The funds will be used to support students who require financial assistance, enabling them to continue their education and access opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Kumar Krishnappa emphasised that the company believes businesses have a responsibility that goes beyond commercial success. According to him, initiatives that strengthen healthcare systems and support the education of underprivileged students help create a stronger and more inclusive society.

Such initiatives reflect a broader philosophy within Hitachi Rail STS India -- that corporate growth and social responsibility must move together. By investing in healthcare infrastructure and educational support, the company aims to contribute to lasting improvements in the communities where it operates.

Hitachi Rail STS India is widely recognised as a leading provider of advanced railway signalling and transportation solutions. The company focuses on innovation, safety, and sustainable mobility in the transportation sector. At the same time, through its CSR initiatives, it continues to extend its impact beyond engineering and infrastructure by supporting social development and community welfare.

In a rapidly growing city like Bengaluru, partnerships between institutions and responsible corporate entities can play a crucial role in addressing social challenges. Contributions such as these not only strengthen healthcare facilities and educational access but also set an example of how industry can actively participate in building a healthier and more equitable society.

