Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3: HMG Stone LLP (HMG Stones), a premium natural stone importer and exporter, manufacturer, and supplier, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System and 5S Gold Grade certification for workplace organisation and operational discipline.

With this milestone, HMG Stones becomes the first company in India's natural stone industry to secure ISO 9001:2015 and 5S Gold Grade certifications simultaneously, reinforcing its focus on globally benchmarked processes, disciplined execution, and continual improvement.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification (DAkkS accredited) was awarded by M/s TUV India Private Limited a subsidiary of TUV NORD Germany and following the 5S Gold Grade (Basic Level Category) was conferred following a comprehensive assessment by ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI, headquartered in Japan. The certifications cover HMG Stones primary manufacturing units in Attibele and Yadavanahalli, Unit I, II, as well as its Wilson Garden flagship showroom - Unit III and 1 Sankey Road Experience Centre, encompassing the company's advanced manufacturing and operational facilities

Anand Reddy, Founder & CEO, HMG Stones, said, "Achieving ISO 9001 and a 5S Gold Grade is not a plaque on the wall; it is a daily habit. In a heavy machinery, dust and slurry-intensive manufacturing environment, discipline shows in how we maintain cleanliness of our units, quality of material, prevention of defects, safety of our employees, and most importantly consistently doing so. This programme has elevated pride on the shop floor and strengthened credibility and trust for customers, slab after stone slab."

Why it matters for customers

Material selection is key but only one component of the entire procedure. Consistency of finish, careful handling, predictable lead times, product traceability, and reduced rework at Customer's Site are critical to meeting architectural specifications and project timelines.

By institutionalising ISO 9001 and 5S, HMG Stones has standardised and upkept processes across sourcing, processing, inspection, handling, packing, and delivery, offering customers confidence in exceeding expected outcomes.

A year-long discipline programme across people, process and workplace.

Following the successful implementation of ISO 9001:2015, HMG Stones commenced its 5S journey in early 2024 as part of its transition towards Total Quality Management (TQM).

The initiative was assessed by ABK AOTS DOSOKAI - Head Quarters at Japan, embedding 5S principles deeply across the organisation. The initiative aligned the Japanese 5S framework viz. Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardise, Sustain, with ISO 9001:2015 quality governance to make daily discipline auditable, measurable and consistent.

The transformation resulted in a measurable shift in organisational culture, from task-based execution to ownership-driven performance, supported by data-backed decision-making and structured systems.

Operational impact on the shop floor

The integrated ISO-5S programme led to visible and sustained improvements, including:

- Cleaner and safer workplaces, supported by strong visual control management

- Improved product identification and traceability, from raw material to finished product

- SOP-driven workflows that support productivity and quality consistency

- Enhanced equipment upkeep, reducing breakdowns through structured Seiri-Seiton-Seiso checklists (Sort - Set in Order - Shine, are the first three steps of the 5S methodology, a lean management system for organizing workplaces to improve efficiency and safety)

- Higher employee morale, accountability, and proactive problem-solving

Regular training programmes, including 5S awareness, internal audits, team building, fire safety, first aid, emergency mock drills, environmental protection, PPE usage, and waste management, reinforced safety and operational discipline across the organisation.

- Tool search time reduced by 80%

- Machine downtime reduced by 50%

- Rework/defect rate reduced by 75%

Strengthening global readiness

At this stage of its growth, HMG Stones views ISO 9001 and 5S as strategic enablers, supporting scalability, global competitiveness, and consistency across operations. While ISO 9001 strengthens process discipline, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction, 5S provides a robust foundation for internal management systems, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

Together, these systems reinforce HMG Stones' positioning as a design-led, quality-driven, and globally benchmarked natural stone brand.

About HMG Stones

Over 4 decades HMG Stones is a design-led supplier, manufacturer, and exporter and importer of premium natural stone, offering over 350 varieties of marble, granite, onyx, travertine, shellstone, sandstone, limestone, quartzite, dolomite and specialty stones sourced from 50+ countries. With 250+ varieties serving high-end residential, commercial, and architectural projects globally, the company combines advanced processing capabilities with defined quality standards.

HMG Stones is also known for its immersive experience centres, including its Sankey Road Experience Centre and Megaphone by HMG at Jigani, which enable architects, designers, and homeowners to engage with stone as a design medium - not just a material.

