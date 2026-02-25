VMPL

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 25: The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Pramod Sawant warmly welcomed His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji, Founder of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre (UK), at his official residence in Panaji during the ongoing Goa Spiritual Festival 2026.

Also Read | Arijit Singh Makes X Account Public, Posts Heartfelt Message to Fans and Clarifies Retirement Announcement (See Post).

In a gesture of recognition and respect, the Chief Minister presented Guruji with an official Letter of Appreciation commemorating the Silver Jubilee (25 years) of Siddhashram UK. The honour acknowledges the organisation's significant contributions toward spiritual enrichment, community service, cultural preservation, and the promotion of universal values across the United Kingdom and internationally.

During the meeting, the Hon'ble Chief Minister also presented Guruji with a commemorative publication celebrating Goa's rich temple heritage, symbolising the State's enduring spiritual and cultural legacy.

Also Read | ???? ?????88 ??????????????? ??????? ????????????? ???????????????????????? ?????? ???????????? ????????????????? ?????????? ?????????????? 2026.

The interaction reflected a shared commitment to fostering spiritual awareness, social harmony, and the preservation of traditional values in contemporary society. The occasion was further graced by respected spiritual leaders and dignitaries, reinforcing the spirit of unity and collaboration that defines the Goa Spiritual Festival.

Expressing his gratitude, His Holiness Rajrajeshwar Guruji conveyed appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Government of Goa and reaffirmed Siddhashram's ongoing dedication to humanitarian service, interfaith dialogue, and global spiritual outreach.

About the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre (UK)

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre (UK) is a global spiritual and charitable organisation devoted to promoting inner transformation, cultural education, interfaith harmony, and community welfare initiatives. Marking its Silver Jubilee year, the Centre continues to expand its outreach through spiritual gatherings, charitable programs, and international collaborations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)