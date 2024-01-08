New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reached a milestone as it inaugurated its new 3rd assembly line at the Vithalapur facility in Gujarat.

According to a press release by HMSI, this move aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, showcasing Honda's commitment to local manufacturing.

Also Read | DGCA Revises Duty Time Limitations Norms for Flight Crew, Raises Weekly Rest Periods to 48 Hours.

The new assembly line adds a capacity of 6.5 lakh units, contributing to Honda's position as a leader in scooter production globally.

Tsutsumu Otani, President, Managing Director and CEO, HMSI, expressed the importance of this occasion, stating, "Today marks a significant milestone as we have inaugurated a new 3rd Assembly Line at our Vithalapur facility in Gujarat. To serve customers more efficiently with speed, undertaking this capacity expansion plan will increase HMSI's total annual production volumes significantly".

Also Read | SIM Swap Fraud in Mumbai: Elderly Man Loses Rs 90 Lakh To 20-Year-Old Fraudster, Finds Out About Scam After One Rupee Gets Deducted From Account.

He added, "HMSI's Gujarat plant produces scooter models for domestic as well as export markets which will help us to continue leading the trend of scooterization not just in India but across the globe."

The Vithalapur facility, Honda's largest scooter-only plant worldwide, plays a crucial role in the company's global production capacity.

The plant manufactures popular models like Activa, Dio, Activa 125, and Dio 125. Additionally, it houses a dedicated engine line producing global engines for two-wheelers in the 250cc and above category.

This expansion not only adds to production capabilities but also creates employment opportunities in the state of Gujarat.

HMSI is keen on increasing female representation in the manufacturing workforce, implementing various initiatives to support the well-being and inclusivity of its women employees.

Honda's Vithalapur plant has been actively involved in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives since its inauguration.

The company emphasizes support for healthcare, education, road safety, gender equality, and other community-driven projects.

Furthermore, Honda is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 at the Gujarat plant, employing renewable energy sources, rainwater harvesting, and sustainable manufacturing practices to contribute to environmental conservation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)