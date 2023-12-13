BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 13: As the world eagerly anticipates the arrival of 2024, all eyes will turn to Hong Kong for the city's largest New Year's Eve firework display to date on December 31, 2023 (Sunday). Set against the iconic Hong Kong skyline, spectators will be treated to a 12-minute firework musical, surpassing any previous New Year's Eve displays in the city in both coverage and duration. As the clock inches closer to midnight, the facade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will be adorned with a large-scale countdown clock. At the stroke of midnight, the numerals 2024 will light up the harbourfront building, setting off a synchronised extravaganza featuring a breathtaking display of fireworks, a harmonious blend of artistic fusion music and a vibrant light show. This spectacle will fill audiences around the world with hope and joy as Hong Kong sets the stage for a remarkable beginning to 2024. The fireworks will take audiences on a captivating journey through the four seasons, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life and the promise of new beginnings. From the serene beauty of winter to the vibrant colours of summer, the pyrotechnics will embody the essence of each season. The accompanying music, thoughtfully curated to enhance the immersive experience, will evoke the mood of each season and further enhance the spectacle. The grand countdown will ignite a mesmerizing audiovisual experience, blending energetic electronic beats, enchanting classical melodies, and the rich timbres of traditional Chinese instruments. This artistic fusion of music represents Hong Kong's unique blend of old and new, bridging Eastern and Western cultures in a captivating display. To enhance the atmosphere to its peak at midnight, a pre-show wish-making session will occur every 15 minutes from 11:00 PM. Pyrotechnics will shoot from the rooftops of three prominent harbourfront high-rises on Hong Kong Island, illuminating the sky in four different colours symbolizing love, health, happiness, and wealth for the year 2024. The New Year countdown spectacle will be shared with viewers worldwide, extending the celebration's global reach through satellite broadcast.

Information of Satellite Live Feed of "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

IntelSat 19, 166.0 degrees East (covering Asia-Pacific region with reach to the Western United States)

* Programme name: New Year Countdown Event

* On-air date & time: 31/12/2023 (GMT 1545-1620)

* Satellite: IntelSat 19 (166.0 °EAST) / C-band

* Transponder: 12C Slot C (9MHz)

* Uplink Frequency: 6169.5 MHz (Vertical)

* Downlink Frequency: 3944.5 MHz (Horizontal)

* Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

* FEC: 3/4

* Video Format: HD 1080 / 50i 4:2:0

* Aspect Radio: 16:9

* Audio Assignment:

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

* Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

* Pilot: ON

* Roll Off: 0.2

* Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

* Encryption: NIL - Free to Air

Eutelsat 7B, 7.0 degrees East (covering Europe)

* Programme name: New Year Countdown Event

* On-air date & time: 31/12/2023 (GMT 1545-1620)

* Satellite: Eutelsat 7B / Ku-band

* Transponder: TXP F06 D9

* Uplink Frequency: 14203.830 MHz (Horizontal)

* Downlink Frequency: 12703.830 MHz (Vertical)

* Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

* FEC: 3/4

* Video Format: HD 1080i / 50 4:2:0

* Aspect Radio: 16:9

* Audio Assignment:

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

* Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

* Pilot: ON

* Roll Off: 0.2

* Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

* Encryption: NIL - Free to Air

IntelSat 34, 55.5 degrees West (covering the Americas)

* Programme name: New Year Countdown Event

* On-air date & time: 31/12/2023 (GMT 1545-1620)

* Satellite: IntelSat 34 (55.5°WEST) / C-band

* Transponder: 15C Slot B (9MHz)

* Uplink Frequency: 6275.523 MHz (Horizontal)

* Downlink Frequency: 4050.523 MHz (Vertical)

* Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

* FEC: 3/4

* Video Format: HD 1080i / 59.94 4:2:0

* Aspect Radio: 16:9

* Audio Assignment:

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

* Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8PSK

* Pilot: ON

* Roll Off: 0.2

* Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

* Encryption: NIL - Free to Air

Asia Sat 5, 100.5 degrees East (covering Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, CIS and Australia)

* Programme name: New Year Countdown Event

* On-air date & time: 31/12/2023 (GMT 1545-1620)

* Satellite: Asia Sat 5(100.5°EAST)/ C-band

* Transponder: C9V 9AV (9MHz)

* Uplink Frequency: 6209.5 MHz (Horizontal)

* Downlink Frequency: 3984.5 MHz (Vertical)

* Symbol Rate: 7.2 Msps

* FEC: 3/4

* Video Format: HD 1080i / 50 4:2:0

* Aspect Radio: 16:9

* Audio Assignment:

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

- Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

* Modulation: DVB-S2 / 8PSK

* Pilot: ON

* Roll Off: 0.2

* Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)

* Encryption: NIL - Free to Air

2. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

Social Media Platforms

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hongkong

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/discoverhongkong

Livestreaming time: 31 Dec 2023, 23:55-24:12 Hong Kong Time (GMT 15:55-16:12)

