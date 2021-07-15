New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Under the AFSF Salute India Movement 2021, the NGO is organizing the biggest virtual walk/run/ride AFSF Salute India Event along with free fitness and online yoga sessions, training, and motivation for all to participate and pledge to keep fit.

For more information, aspirants can visit https://www.afsf.in/daevents/salute-india-movement/.

Rajvi Halgekar, AFSF India Foundation's Managing Director, said, "How many of us are still experiencing the lows of the pandemic, still not feeling like dressing up & going out or going to work? Most of us are still feeling the scare & the blues, but this will not solve the problem, and not help us lead a healthier life."

To commemorate the 75 years of Independence, AFSF (All for Sports and Fitness) India is proud to announce the first of its kind virtual Walk / Run / Ride event, AFSF Salute India Movement 2021 in which anybody of any age can participate from their own location from anywhere in the world to honour all frontline warriors including doctors, police, Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force for their extraordinary service in this pandemic. The week-long virtual event to celebrate health and fitness will begin on 15th August and end on 22nd August.

Rajvi Halgekar adds, "It's important that people now come out of this low, cheer each other up and start focusing on getting more healthier & fitter as they need to realise that getting more fit is the only solution & being healthier will be the only real salute to our front lines & to our nation. In this regard, we have conceived this concept of Salute India Movement 2021."

People can register & complete their walk/run or bicycle ride in their own location by downloading an app between 15th to 22nd August 2021. This event is taking whole of India to a cheerful mindset with this trending Salute India Anthem Song on YouTube, Facebook & all many other social media platforms and has seen people all across India registering & participating in this Walk / Run / Ride event. The anthem can be viewed at, https://youtu.be/4HHg0bidD5M. One of the salient features of this virtual event the event will be preceded by a special virtual expo on 8th August 2021 where participants can redeem their gift vouchers.

AFSF Salute India Movement is extremely honoured to present Major General Vikram Dev Dogra as the face of the event and the Guest of Honour. He is known as the "Ironman of the Indian Army" and he has been awarded Ati Vashisht Seva Medal by the President of India. Major General Vikram Dev Dogra is also the ambassador of Fit India. He was the first serving army officer and the only general in the world to complete the Ironman Triathlon event twice.

Major General Vikram Dev Dogra said, "It is an honour to lead AFSF's Salute India Movement 2021 on such a momentous day, to pay tribute to our front-line warriors who are consistently fighting at different fronts. Our frontline heroes have risen above the call of duty and continued the relentless fight against the pandemic with their undeterred and selfless service. We are all in this together; and this Independence Day, let us take a moment to salute our real heroes and continue our commitment to better our health and fitness."

AFSF India Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Rajvi Halgekar in July 2016. The organization aims to build an ecosystem for the underprivileged to access sports facilities, discover and nurture their talent with the vision to build a healthier and happier generation. The organization holds various social initiatives and projects such as free fitness & sports activity centres, sports kit donation drive, free training sessions, athlete development programs and others to build comradeship, sportsmanship spirit and compassion in society, at large.

After much love and appreciation from people all across India for all the AFSF initiatives and on-ground events; AFSF invites all to join for the biggest virtual event AFSF Salute India Movement 2021. Join the Salute India Movement and Pledge to Keep Fit!

To know more visit https://www.afsf.in/daevents/salute-india-movement/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)