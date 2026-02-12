VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: Across India, thousands of small and mid-segment hotels still rely on manual registers, and unorganised systems to manage daily operations. From handling guest check-ins and billing to managing room inventory and OTA bookings, the process often becomes time-consuming, difficult and full of errors.

But in the last few years, more and more of these types of properties have started using simple digital tools made just for them. MiniHotelMan is one of these platforms. It is an Indian hospitality technology brand that helps small and mid-sized hotels run their businesses more smoothly, gain more online exposure, and increase revenue.

Today, approximately 500 hotels across India are using MiniHotelMan's services, with properties spread across North, South, East, and West India, including major cities, tourist destinations, and remote regions such as island territories and hill stations.

Industry observers note that digital adoption among small hotels has traditionally been slow, largely because many available hotel management systems are complex or expensive.

MiniHotelMan has address this gap by offering a simplified and affordable solution specially designed for independent hotels, boutique properties, homestays, B&Bs & group hotels.

The platform combines many solutions into one system, such as a Property Management System (PMS), Channel Manager, Point of Sale (POS), booking engine, and tools for managing OTAs. Hotel owners can handle reservations, billing, inventory, OTAs, and distribution all from one dashboard - very easily.

Beyond providing software, MiniHotelMan also helps partner OTAs increase their revenue. The company works with properties to list them on its partner online travel agencies (OTAs), allowing many hotels, which might otherwise remain offline due to lack of knowledge or systems, to become visible to online travelers. Hotels can manage all of their OTA bookings in one location with their channel manager. As a result Partner OTAs get more rooms and more bookings. Experts in the field argue that OTAs that aren't connected to these distribution networks could miss out on a fast-developing part of India's hospitality business as more and more hotels start using them.

"Most owners of small and mid-sized hotels work hard, but they have too much to do every day." "Making technology easy, useful, and affordable for them has always been our goal," says Anhad Chawla, co-founder of MiniHotelMan.

MiniHotelMan is different from many complicated and expensive systems since it focuses on being simple and useful. It is an all-in-one platform that is easy to use, flexible, and affordable, and it combines PMS, Channel Manager, POS, booking engine, and OTA management into one system.

As India's hospitality industry grows, digital infrastructure is becoming less of a choice and more of a need. Tools that make things easier, enhance distribution, and give clear reports are helping hotels compete better in a market that is becoming more and more online-driven.

Hundreds of hotels are currently utilizing the platform, and more join every month. This company is helping small and mid-sized hotels become more organized, digital, and profitable. These kinds of platforms make technology easier to use and enable hotels interact with OTAs, which is good for both hotels and OTAs. As the hospitality industry becomes more digital, companies that deliver real value rather than just software are continuing to grow steadily across India.

