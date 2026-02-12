Following the record-breaking conclusion of Single's Inferno Season 5, fans are buzzing with speculation that Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been have successfully transitioned their on-screen chemistry into a real-world relationship. While the season wrapped with an unprecedented five successful couples, it is the bond between Subeen and Heesun that has captured the most attention online. BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Boyfriend on Demand’: Teaser, Cast, All You Need To Know About K-Pop Star’s Upcoming Drama on Netflix.

Park Hee Sun and Lim Soo Been’s Intimate Finale Watch Party

The rumours reached a fever pitch after social media sleuths spotted the pair together post-filming. A close friend of Subeen recently shared an Instagram story showing the final episode of the hit dating show playing on a television. Viewers quickly identified Heesun at the small, private gathering, suggesting the two watched their romantic climax side-by-side. The relaxed and happy atmosphere of the watch party has led many to believe that the duo remained close long after the production crew left the island.

Park Hee Sun and Lim Soo Been Watch ‘Single’s Inferno 5’ Finale Together

Your opinion is unpopular for a reason. Literally Heesun Subeen today watching finale together .#SinglesInferno5 https://t.co/3650NioXVQ pic.twitter.com/Lmky31AIOK — FTI (@Biubiuislove2) February 10, 2026

Matching Outfits and Hidden Clues

Beyond their recent appearance together, eagle-eyed fans have uncovered "lovestagram" evidence dating back to late 2025. Several photos posted by Heesun months after filming ended show her wearing a specific cap and hoodie. These items appear identical to the clothing Subeen wore during his time on the show. In the world of K-dating reality stars, coordinated outfits or sharing clothing is often viewed by the audience as a subtle confirmation of a private romance.

More Hints

Heesun Subeen making there Instagram account public at a same day 😭. Guys make sure to follow them #singlesinferno5 #singlesinferno pic.twitter.com/VB9NJr8NgW — FTI (@Biubiuislove2) February 10, 2026

A Historic Season Finale

The speculation comes on the heels of a highly successful season for the Netflix franchise. For the first time in the show's history, five couples chose to leave the island together in the finale. Alongside Heesun and Subeen, other successful pairings included Kim Min-ji and Song Seung-il, as well as Lee Joo-young and Kim Jae-jin. Despite the high volume of "final couples," the consistent sightings and shared wardrobe between Heesun and Subeen have made them the primary focus of post-show investigation.

Silence From the Stars

While the evidence continues to mount, neither Park Hee-sun nor Lim Su-been has officially addressed the rumors. Both stars have remained relatively quiet on their personal social media platforms regarding their current relationship status. Fans are now looking toward upcoming interviews or potential reunion specials to see if the pair will finally confirm that their "Paradise" romance has stood the test of time in the real world. Is BLACKPINK Disbanding? Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo’s Tearful Goodbye at DEADLINE Concert Sparks Speculations (Watch Videos).

