Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31(ANI/NewsVoir): Today, the application process for obtaining a credit card isn't as lengthy or time-consuming as it was in the previous decade. For all renowned credit cards, the application process has shifted online and it just takes minutes to get the entire process done. The application is then approved instantly, allowing cardholders to use their credit card to buy products and avail services.

Customers looking for a versatile credit card have started opting for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. This RBL credit card, offered in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv, does the job of 4 cards all rolled into 1. It acts as a credit card, cash card, loan card, and EMI card. Applying for the card is easy and can be done entirely online. But before applying for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, one has to make sure that they are eligible for the credit card. The following are the eligibility criteria to apply for the SuperCard:

1. The applicant's age must be between 25 and 65 years

2. The applicant's credit score (CIBIL score) must be 750 or above

3. The applicant's credit profile should not show them as a defaulter

4. The applicant's residential address must be amongst the SuperCard live locations in India

If one does not satisfy the eligibility criteria with respect to their credit score, then they must try to improve it. There are several ways to improve one's credit score. The prospective cardholder can try to pay all their EMIs on time, pay off their existing debt and maintain a credit utilization ratio of less than 30% on their existing credit card.

Once the customer is eligible to apply for credit card, they can apply for the credit card by following these steps.

1. The applicant has to visit the official Bajaj Finserv website and fill out the online application form. One has to enter all the details correctly in order to avoid rejection of their application.

2. The applicant must submit the necessary documents required to complete the application process

The application gets approved instantly and the cardholder is all set to use this multifaceted credit card.

The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is more than just a credit card. It offers multiple other benefits that can come in handy on a daily basis. The card can work as an ATM card, allowing the cardholder to withdraw cash from ATMs without paying any additional interest for the first 50 days. During a financial crisis, the card can be used to avail a personal loan against the cash limit. Furthermore, one can use the card to convert luxury purchases into easy, affordable EMIs. But what makes the card truly unique is its reward system.

For every purchase made using the SuperCard, cardholders are awarded reward points. These accrued reward points can be redeemed for discounts, gift vouchers, movie tickets and more. With all its consumer-friendly features, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard has become the go-to option for credit cardholders.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' rating with a stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

