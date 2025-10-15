VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region continue to gain strategic importance as centers for innovation, technology leadership, and enterprise transformation. India maintains its position as the dominant GCC hub in APAC, hosting over 1,600 GCCs and accounting for more than half of the global GCC footprint, with projections to exceed 2,400 by 2030. Recent trends highlight a significant rise in GCCs established by APAC-headquartered firms, especially those scaling niche capabilities in India's ecosystem. While the initial footprint of APAC companies was modest, growth is accelerating steadily, driven by mid-market and emerging companies expanding operations in India. This growth notably includes deep tech, AI, product development, and digital transformation hubs primarily located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and expanding Tier-II cities.

The GCC market in India is estimated to reach over USD 110 billion by 2030, contributing more than 1% of India's GDP and projected to employ over 2 million professionals by mid-decade. Government policies, infrastructural investments, and regulatory reforms continue to enhance India's attractiveness for GCC setups. In this dynamic landscape, workplace design has emerged as a pivotal enabler of GCC success. The shift of GCCs from cost centers to strategic innovation hubs means their physical environments must support complex mandates--balancing global corporate standards with local cultural sensibilities, sustainability commitments, and hybrid work models.

Effective GCC workplaces must:

* Foster cultural integration by respecting regional languages, customs, and work styles to build cohesive global teams.

* Embed global brand language and sustainability standards while accommodating local norms and environmental priorities.

* Enable seamless cross-border collaboration with technology-enabled, flexible spaces that support innovation workflows.

Serve as talent magnets offering employee well-being, privacy, and engaging environments critical amid competitive skill markets.

A recent industry analysis highlights five key pillars critical for impactful GCC workplace design: global project coordination via digital tools like Building Information Modeling (BIM); intelligent infrastructure ensuring secure, seamless operations; brand immersion and cultural cohesion through spatial storytelling; adaptive space optimization for hybrid work; and strategic workplace planning aligned with evolving business objectives.

Among the firms contributing to leading workplace design in the GCC ecosystem is Zyeta, a design, strategy, and sustainability company operating across India and Southeast Asia. Zyeta's diverse GCC client portfolio spans multiple sectors, including Callaway Technologies, a California-based golf equipment R&D company; Digi-Key, an American electronic components distributor; Ecolab, an American leader in sustainability providing water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions; SMC2, a global provider of tech talent and offshore team management; Elevate Global, a worldwide financial technology firm; and 7-Eleven, a global retail convenience brand. These collaborations illustrate the strategic importance of thoughtfully designed workplaces in advancing talent retention, productivity, and alignment between global and local brand identities.

Zyeta's approach integrates advanced design technology with strategic insights and a human-centric ethos. The firm uses digital tools such as BIM not only for design but also to optimize construction planning and waste management, adhering to stringent ESG frameworks. Their projects demonstrate compliance with sustainable building certifications such as WELL and LEED. A notable example includes their role in designing India's first offices for several major global brands. WELL and LEED Platinum rated projects, such as LinkedIn's Bengaluru campus and the Hyderabad office of a global pharmaceutical leader, exemplify the firm's commitment to wellness, inclusivity, and sustainability--gaining international recognition. Zyeta's impact on the global workplace design stage is further underscored by its 6th-place ranking in the International Giants of Design 2025.

Beyond workplace design, strategic partners play a critical role in the GCC ecosystem's growth, managing the complex process of setup and ongoing operations. One such key player is ANSR, which offers a "GCC-as-a-Service" model that guides multinational corporations through the entire GCC lifecycle--from strategic advisory and location selection to talent acquisition and operational management. Consulting firms such as Deloitte, Zinnov, and others also contribute significantly to the expansion and success of GCCs.

Overall, GCCs in APAC, led by India, are moving beyond traditional operational roles into centers of innovation and transformation. The design of their workplaces, which acts as a bridge between regional nuances and global standards, directly influences their ability to innovate, collaborate, and maintain a competitive edge. The recent rise in GCC establishments by APAC firms in India, along with evolving workplace design standards, signals continued robust growth for this sector.

"The rise of Global Capability Centres in APAC" (2024), recent industry and market research by ANSR, Nasscom, Deloitte India, and emerging workplace design thought leadership exemplified by Zyeta. It reflects trends and data current as of mid-2025.

