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New Delhi [India], April 13: India's young car owners are not just buying insurance; they're redefining how it fits into their lives. In 2026, Gen Z and millennial buyers are driving a clear shift toward digital-first, transparent, and highly personalised motor insurance, moving away from traditional, one-size-fits-all policies.This evolution is being shaped by a generation that values speed, clarity, and control. From researching policies online to choosing coverage based on lifestyle needs, young drivers are approaching insurance as an informed financial decision rather than a routine purchase.

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"Today's young customers expect insurance to be simple, transparent, and aligned with how they actually use their vehicles," said Shubham Moondra, Chief Product Officer at Royal Sundaram. "The focus is on offering flexibility and clarity at every step of the journey."

What This Means for Young DriversFor younger car owners, insurance research starts early, with online comparisons of features, claims, and pricing via digital platforms with instant quotes and paperless onboarding. Usage-based models like pay-as-you-drive appeal to low-mileage young drivers, linking premiums to actual usage. Detail-oriented buyers now scrutinise inclusions, exclusions, and terms. India's usage-based insurance market grew to 151 million dollars in 2024 (projected CAGR 21.4% to 2033), with IRDAI mandates boosting UBI/PAYD adoption among young drivers for fairer pricing on safe habits.

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A Move Toward Personalised CoverageYoung car owners are shifting to customised policies tailored to lifestyles, driving patterns, and local conditions, ditching standard packages. Add-ons lead this trend: engine protection in monsoon areas, tyre protection on poor roads, roadside assistance for frequent travellers, and covers for urban users' belongings/consumables. Key replacement and emergency assistance are rising too, favouring comprehensive, real-world protection. With EV/hybrid growth, demand surges for specialised coverage, aligning insurance with evolving mobility.

Influence of Social Media and Peer ReviewsUnlike previous generations, young buyers rely heavily on digital content and peer validation. A KPMG India survey found that 70% of Gen Z consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations. Online reviews, influencer content, and social media discussions are shaping how insurance products are perceived and understood.

A key shift is the demand for clarity. Complex insurance terminology is no longer accepted at face value; young consumers expect brands to explain products in simple, relatable ways. This has led many insurers to actively use digital platforms to break down policy features, claims processes, and add-ons into easy-to-understand formats.

Why This Trend Matters NowThis shift in behaviour comes at a time when more young Indians are purchasing cars earlier in life, especially in urban areas, with buyers under 30 comprising 27% of new car customers (up from 12% in 2018), while rising road risks and increasing repair costs, driven by advanced vehicle tech, make having the right insurance more important than ever. At the same time, insurers are recognising that younger customers are not just looking for protection; they want an experience that is quick, clear, and tailored to their needs.

"As the next generation of drivers enters the market, the focus is clearly on making insurance more user-friendly and adaptable," added the Royal Sundaram spokesperson. "Our goal is to ensure that every young car owner feels confident and secure about their coverage."

Looking AheadThe way young Indians approach car insurance in 2026 signals a broader shift in consumer behaviour. Convenience, customisation, and clarity are no longer differentiators; they are expectations.

As digital adoption deepens and customer awareness grows, insurance is becoming more aligned with individual lifestyles and evolving mobility choices. Insurers such as Royal Sundaram are responding by expanding flexible offerings, simplifying communication, and developing solutions that resonate with the next generation of drivers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)