New Delhi [India], December 13: The Hapur Pilkhuwa Development Authority (HPDA) successfully organized "Invest in Hapur" Summit 2025 today, aimed at attracting substantial investment and fostering comprehensive development across the Hapur-Pilkhuwa region. The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna, Hon'ble Minister, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh. This significant gathering established Hapur as a prime destination for future economic growth, building confidence among the investor community through transparent policies and strong governmental backing. During his address, the Minister specifically offered sincere praise to Dr. Nitin Gaur (IAS), Vice Chairman of HPDA, stating that the summit was a "great initiative" and reflected his "tremendous effort" for the rapid development of Hapur, underscoring the authority's commitment and exemplary performance.

The Minister's praise was substantiated by impressive statistics showcasing HPDA's robust financial and developmental success. It was highlighted that HPDA's total profit has surged dramatically from ₹172 Crore to ₹435 Crore in the last two years, reflecting exceptional management and effective resource utilization. Furthermore, earnings from various maps and clearances have seen a substantial increase, rising from ₹5.3 Crore to ₹26.32 Crore, indicating rapid urbanization and streamlined administrative processes. HPDA is actively focused on launching new schemes, notably the ambitious Haripur scheme, while dedicating highest efforts to core infrastructure, including roads, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and other essential public facilities. In a major step towards enhancing urban infrastructure, HPDA announced that a new Convention Centre is planned to be built in the Anand Vihar scheme, further boosting Hapur's capacity for large-scale events and business.

In his powerful inaugural address, Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna highlighted the revolutionary improvements in the state's investment climate. Shri Khanna assured the gathered participants of unwavering support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for all viable projects in the region, and proudly noted that revenue growth in Uttar Pradesh is significantly higher than the national average, cementing the state's position as a dynamic economic powerhouse.

The summit was also graced by the presence of the Hon'ble District Magistrate, District Panchayat Chairperson Smt. Rekha Nagar, and the local M.L.As Shri Dharmesh Singh Tomar (Dholana), Shri Vijaypal Aadhati (Sadar Hapur), Shri Harender Singh Theotia (Garhmukteswar), who offered their full administrative and political backing for the investment initiatives. Dr. Nitin Gaur (IAS), Vice Chairman of HPDA, welcomed the participants and assured them of complete logistical and regulatory support, detailing HPDA's development roadmap. He stated that HPDA is prepared to move at an accelerated pace, ensuring every investment translates into tangible progress for the community and significant returns for the partners.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a wide array of sectors, including developers and investors focused on Residential and Industrial projects, as well as representatives from Educational Institutes, Hospitals, and leading Architects and urban planners. This broad sectoral interest confirmed the diverse and multi-faceted investment opportunities available in the region.

