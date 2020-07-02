Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL's) flagship skin care brand for women Fair & Lovely will now be known as Glow & Lovely.

"Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition," the company said on Thursday.

The men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called Glow & Handsome. HUL said the next step in evolution of its skin care portfolio is to have a more inclusive vision of positive beauty.

A week ago, the company had said it will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name Fair & Lovely.

"We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty," said HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta.

Earlier, Johnson & Johnson announced that it will exit the fairness cream category in India and the Middle East as protests have grown over the issue of gender discrimination and stereotyping following the death of George Floyd in the United States. (ANI)

