Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9 (ANI/PNN): GlobalTree, a leading organization guiding students in the field of overseas education has organised a 'Study Fair' to help aspiring students from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state wanting to study in the United States of America (USA) and Canada on September 10 at Vijayawada and September 11 at Hyderabad.

Subhakar Alapati, the Director of GlobalTree overseas and Immigration Services, says, "One of the key factors driving students to go overseas to study is the quality of education that is provided abroad. Post Study Work (PSW) visas which students can obtain after completion of their course in the respective country, also makes it an attractive proposition."

According to Subhakar, aspiring students will get an opportunity to interact with several university representatives to understand the most suitable course for their profile. At the Study Fair, students might get on-the-spot confirmations for their admission. For others, once the profile evaluation is done, Global Tree will help facilitate quick decision-making and also help expedite the process of issuing offer letters. For most universities, the decision about scholarships and grants is also immediate. In other cases, as well it is fast-tracked and thereby helps minimizing costs.

The doors have been opened by international universities and colleges for aspiring students to explore the opportunities to pursue education overseas post-pandemic. As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, there is a great demand among Indians to pursue higher studies abroad.

Why USA and Canada are the preferred destinations to study abroad among Indian students?

Both destinations provide high-quality education with several universities holding global rankings below 50 and 100. Presence of World class universities that offer internationally recognized degrees, Tuition Fees starting from Rs 12 Lakh per year, Comfortable and moderate climatic conditions, without extreme temperatures, and an opportunity of three years of OPT/PSW for students.

Apart from this, the USA and Canada offer a wide range of courses in Bachelors, Masters, and PhD such as International Business Management, Computer Science, Data Science, Cyber Security, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Health Informatics, Civil Engineering, Hospitality Management, Artificial Intelligence and many more. Also, the students are eligible for guaranteed scholarships in the range of 10 per cent to 50 per cent, giving them ample job opportunities.

The Study Fair will offer the students to meet and interact with over 50 American Universities, profile evaluation, on-the-spot confirmations, guaranteed scholarships, application fee waivers, eligibility, and post-study work opportunities.

At the study fair, leading universities from the USA and Canada such as Arizona State University, Oregon State University, George Mason University, University of Maryland - Baltimore County, New Jersey Institute of Technology, University of Illinois - Chicago, University of Massachusetts - Boston, University of Alabama Birmingham, University of North Texas, Purdue University - North West, University of Saskatchewan, Trinity Western University, DePaul University, Florida Atlantic University will be participating.

Studyxpo 2022 - Accelerating Abroad Dreams at Vijayawada is Happening on 10th September 2022 at Fortune murali Park, Senate Hall, Vijayawada.

The venue at Hyderabad for GlobalTree Study Xpo 2022 is Hyatt Place, Hyderabad in September 11, 2022.

Register at https://globaltree.in/usa-canada-education-expo/ Mobile: 07730039944

