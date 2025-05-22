PRNewswire

Rotterdam [Netherlands] / Seoul [South Korea], May 22: Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is showcasing its position as a global leader in hydrogen at the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 20-22. The Group is taking part in both the exhibition and high-level Roundtable to share its latest hydrogen initiatives and drive industry dialogue.

* Hyundai Motor Group participates in the World Hydrogen Summit 2025, reinforcing its commitment to hydrogen innovation and global collaboration

* Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang joins high-level Ministerial-CEO Roundtable as Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council

* The Group presents its hydrogen value chain and port decarbonization roadmap, advancing the HTWO brand as an open platform for European partnerships

* The Roundtable was organized in collaboration with the International Hydrogen Trade Forum, Hydrogen Council, and United Nations Industrial Development Organization

At the Summit's Korean Pavilion - organized in collaboration with H2KOREA, a coalition of hydrogen industry stakeholders - the Group is highlighting the global advancement of hydrogen technology, including its hydrogen value chain business under its dedicated HTWO hydrogen brand, with a focus on port decarbonization that aligns with the Port of Rotterdam's sustainability goals.

Demonstrating its hydrogen leadership, the Group is also presenting its commercial vehicle fuel cell technologies. The exhibit's centerpiece is a diorama of a hydrogen-powered society, underscoring the transformative potential of hydrogen energy and the collaborative ecosystem being built through HTWO.

"Hyundai Motor Group is committed to its longstanding vision of developing and expanding the hydrogen value chain and driving the transition to a decarbonized future," said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair, Hyundai Motor Group. "Building a hydrogen ecosystem requires strong partnerships between governments and industry. We will work with global partners and harness our full capabilities across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the adoption of a hydrogen-powered society."

He also highlighted that, "As the industry reaches a pivotal moment in its transition to a hydrogen society, scaling up the hydrogen value chain is essential. We must drive this expansion through standardization to propel the entire hydrogen sector forward."

World Hydrogen Summit 2025

As Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang spoke at the Summit, participating in the Ministerial-CEO Roundtable. This focused on aligning public and private efforts to accelerate the development of a reliable and inclusive global hydrogen industry, outlining three strategic joint actions:

* Implementing national financial incentives

* Boosting economic and industrial benefits

* Strengthening global trade partnerships and supply chains to drive global hydrogen demand

The Roundtable was co-hosted by the governments of the Netherlands and Brazil, serving as co-chairs of the International Hydrogen Trade Forum (IHTF), in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Hydrogen Council. Vice Chair Chang led the industry delegation.

About Hyundai Motor Group

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

