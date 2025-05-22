New Delhi, May 22: Tata Motors has launched the updated version of its premium hatchback, the Altroz facelift, today in India. The Tata Altroz facelift comes with noticeable design changes and new features to enhance its appeal. The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift price in India has been announced with other details.

The 2025 Tata Altroz now comes with a new design. It features twin Luminate LED lamps at the front, along with LED DRLs and LED fog lights. The front grille has been redesigned with a new 3D pattern design and comes with a high 90-degree door opening. The 2025 Altroz comes with Infinity-connected LED tail lamps that stretch across the rear and includes new flush door handles that sit flat with the body, which gives the car a cleaner look. Additionally, the Tata Altroz facelift now has new R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Globally Unveiled: Toyota Motor Introduces New 6th Generation RAV4 Model with Advanced Tech and Electric Powertrain, Skips Petrol-Only Version; Check More Details.

Tata Altroz Facelift Specifications and Features

The Tata Altroz Facelift comes with safety features, smart technologies, and solid build quality. It is built on the ALFA Architecture platform using Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS). The company said, "A robust body structure engineered to absorb impact and protect with precision." Safety has been given top priority, with six airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) now offered as standard across all variants.

The 2025 Altroz is equipped with a 360-degree full HD surround view camera to allow drivers to navigate narrow roads and crowded areas with ease. It also features a Blind Spot Monitor that displays nearby vehicles on the instrument cluster. Additional features include a rear defogger, voice-assisted electric sunroof, illuminated steering wheel, TPMS and rain-sensing wipers that automatically adjust to changing weather. The 2025 Altroz facelift is available in five colour options, which include Dune Glow, Pristine White, Royal Blue, Ember Glow, and Pure Grey.

The Tata Altroz Facelift has a new 3-tone dashboard finish. Passengers in the rear get comfort with rear AC vents, and the car also includes a cooled glovebox and wireless charger. It features a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system by HARMAN, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Altroz Facelift comes with a 10.25-inch HD digital instrument cluster, which will show essential driving information and also includes an integrated map view and blind view monitors for safer driving. Additional features like cruise control and an inbuilt air purifier further enhance comfort.

The updated Altroz is offered in five trim levels, which include Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. The 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift is available with two engine options. It is powered by a 1.2 litre Revotron Petrol engine, 1.5 Litre Revotorq diesel engine and 1.2 litre iCNG. Renault Boreal SUV Likely To Launch in India by 2nd Half of 2026; Check Expected Engine, Transmission, Interior and Exterior Features and More.

Tata Altroz Facelift Price in India

Tata Altroz Facelift price in India starts at INR 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The Accomplished S trim with Diesel engine comes with an introductory price of INR 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for new Altroz will start on June 2, 2025.

