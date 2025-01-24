VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: Hyundai Motors India Foundation India in partnership with TSL Foundation has been implementing a disruptive Road Safety Initiative in Gurgaon, focused on the Education pillar of the Road Safety Framework. The partnership aims to create impactful change in road safety awareness and behavior, particularly among school children and the wider community.

The comprehensive program is designed to reach students directly through innovative and interactive methods. Central to this initiative is the introduction of a first-of-its-kind Mobile Road Safety Simulation Machine, which travels from school to school across Gurgaon. The machine offers a highly immersive and hands-on experience allowing students to learn the essential principles of road safety through simulations, enhancing their understanding of traffic rules, safe driving, and pedestrian safety in a real-world environment.

Hyundai and TSL Foundation's collaboration also brings an innovative public activation featuring Lord Yamraj on the streets of Gurgaon, the mythical deity of death, in an engaging street theater campaign. By taking the form of an interactive and eye-catching activation on the streets, Lord Yamraj will serve as a unique figure to catch the attention of passers by and encourage behavior change. This theatrical experience aims to shock and captivate, leaving a lasting impact on people of all ages about the serious consequences of road accidents and the importance of responsible road behavior.

Beyond the simulation and theatrical activations, the program includes Nukkad Nataks (Street Plays) performed at various public spots, bringing road safety messages to life in a fun yet powerful way. These street plays will highlight the importance of following traffic rules, the impact of rash driving, and the need for greater attention to pedestrian safety.

Additionally, the initiative organizes Awareness Workshops in schools throughout Gurgaon, providing students with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to become more conscious road users. These workshops feature expert road safety trainers and interactive discussions that empower children with vital information about responsible behavior on the road.

On being asked, Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL Group, added, "Our mission is to drive meaningful social change, and through this partnership with Hyundai, we are creating an experiential learning journey for students that goes beyond traditional awareness campaigns. Road safety education is vital, and with a hands-on, interactive approach, we aim to inspire the next generation to adopt safe road habits for life."

This partnership is expected to reach over 15,000 students and 50,000 community members across Gurgaon over by March 2025, with plans for expansion to other regions of India in the coming years. With an innovative blend of technology, education, and creative engagement, the Hyundai-TSL Foundation Road Safety Program is set to redefine how road safety can be communicated and learned.

About TSL Foundation:

TSL Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating lasting social impact through innovative and effective initiatives in education, health, and safety. With a focus on empowering communities, TSL Foundation partners with corporations, government agencies, and other stakeholders to drive positive change.

