Chennai, January 24: Chennai residents will experience power outages on Saturday, January 25, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out scheduled maintenance work. The power cut will be in effect from 9 AM to 2 PM in several areas, including parts of Taramani and Guindy. TANGEDCO has outlined the affected regions and advised residents to plan accordingly during this window. The disruptions are part of routine maintenance efforts to ensure the city’s power infrastructure remains in optimal condition.

In addition to these scheduled cuts, several other areas in the city will experience similar disruptions on Friday, January 24. TANGEDCO has mapped out the affected regions, including popular areas like Karambakkam, Thiruverkadu, and Adyar, among others. Scroll below to know the areas affected by the power cut on Saturday, January 25. Chennai Power Shutdown on November 28: City to Face 5-Hour Power Cut on Thursday Amid Heavy Rains, Check List of Affected Areas.

List of Affected Areas

The following areas in and around Taramani and Guindy will experience power cuts on Saturday, January 25, from 9 AM to 2 PM: Tidel Park, Taramani, Kanagam, Periyar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar (Part), MGR Nagar (SRP Tools and Kanagam), Velachery, VSI Estate Phase-I, 100 Feet Road (Part), Anna Nagar, CSIR Road, RMZ Millennium (Kandanchavadi), CPT, Ascendas, Gandhi Nagar, and Adyar. In Guindy, the affected areas will include the Industrial Estate, Ekkatuthangal, Gandhi Nagar, Poonamallee Road, JN Salai, Ambal Nagar, Labour Colony, Pillaiyar Koil (1st to 5th Street), A, B, C & D Blocks, Poomagal Street, South Phase, Mount Road (Partial), Balaji Nagar, Bharathiyar Street, Dhanakotti Raja Street, Achuthan Nagar, and Munusamy Street. Chennai Power Cut on November 7: Parts of City to Face Power Outage on Thursday, Check List of Affected Areas.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that the power supply will be resumed before 2 PM if the maintenance work is completed ahead of schedule. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly.

