Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: IBSFINtech, a globally recognized enterprise treasury technology provider, today announced that its InTReaX™ SuiteApp has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations further optimize treasury management across trade finance, payments, treasury, foreign exchange currency risk, investments, commodity risk, cash flow and liquidity, and supply chain finance operations.

"The future of corporate treasury is digital, integrated, and intelligent. As businesses scale and expand globally, managing financial risk, liquidity, and compliance with precision is no longer optional--it's mission-critical," said CM Grover, MD and CEO, IBSFINtech. "By combining the power of NetSuite's integrated business system and our treasury management solution, our new SuiteApp helps empower treasury teams with advanced analytics and automation-driven risk management. This helps businesses proactively navigate market volatility, optimize hedging strategies, and enhance financial resilience--all within a unified digital ecosystem."

The InTReaX™ SuiteApp helps CXOs and treasurers further improve control over treasury and trade finance operations, increase operational efficiency, enhance data governance, and increase profitability. With advanced analytics, scenario planning, and centralized visibility across entities and geographies, organizations can improve real-time risk monitoring and enhance decision making. In addition, seamless integration across NetSuite, trading platforms, and banks, helps reduce manual efforts and support compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Effective treasury and risk management is important to help organizations remain agile, free up cash flow, and capitalize on growth opportunities," said Scott Derksen, vice president, Partnerships and Business Development, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for cash management and helps NetSuite customers further improve cash flow visibility to mitigate risk and power expansion."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like the InTReaX™ SuiteApp, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about InTReaX™: IBSFINtech Treasury Management System SuiteApp, please visit https://www.suiteapp.com/IBS-Fintech-Treasury-Management-System.

