New Delhi, October 9: Elon Musk has reportedly reached a settlement with four former top Twitter executives who had sued him over unpaid severance benefits worth USD 128 million. The case dates back to 2022, when Musk acquired Twitter and terminated several senior leaders, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal. A court filing reportedly confirms that both sides have reached a settlement, but the details and terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

As per a report of Reuters, Elon Musk-run X has settled ex-Twitter executives' USD 128 million severance pay lawsuit. An update on the case filed in the US Northern District Court of California reportedly states that both parties have agreed to settle the dispute. The case involves Elon Musk's X Corp and former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed in March 2024 following a dispute between Musk and the former Twitter executives. As per a report of TechCrunch, the four former Twitter executives did not get their severance pay after Musk took over the company. They claimed this happened because they had insisted that Musk to follow through with his USD 44 billion deal when he tried to back out of buying Twitter.

As per reports, the lawsuit states that Musk refused to pay the former executives the severance pay that they were promised prior to his acquisition of Twitter. The plaintiffs stated that they are each eligible to one year’s salary, along with stock options worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. These cases are part of several legal challenges Musk has faced since acquiring Twitter for USD 44 billion in 2022. After the takeover, he also reduced the company’s workforce by more than half and rebranded it as X.

