Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): ICA Pidilite offers a range of exquisite wood finishes from Italy, the land of fashion and design. This glamorous range of luxury wood finishes represents the highest standards of quality and finesse and allows architects and interior designers to express their unique style, vision and artistic sensibilities. It is also perfect for homeowners to display their discerning taste and to build the interiors of their dreams.

ICA has just released a short film depicting how their glamorous wood finishes influence people's moods, tastes and preferences. 'The Mother's Visit' is a unique film based on the simple insight that good taste can influence and win over even the most cynical and hard-to-please.

The film begins with an Italian couple welcoming the girl's rather stern mother into their luxurious and well-designed home. At the outset, we see an air of nervousness between the three as the mother struggles with the fact that her daughter eloped and married without her consent. We see the young leave the room to give the mother some time and space.

Mother now left alone looks around herself. She spots a picture frame of the couple. As she looks at it she breaks into opera in Italian expressing her woes. She places the picture down on the console and gets distracted by its attractive metallic finish, Luxurious Moon Rock textures combined with a Satin Metallic touch. She looks quite impressed with the finish. Continuing to sing, she looks around herself, and slowly we see her mood start to shift from distress to joy and wonder. She catches her reflection on a dining table's high-gloss ICA Lucido mirror finish and admires herself in it. She then saunters over to a wall with an artistic finish on it - ICA Maltawood (due to the use of colourless resins in their formulation, these products give the surface an elegant and polished appearance). Last but surely not least; she stops to take a selfie next to a gorgeous bar cabinet with knobs finished using the ICA Creativa Metal series (designed to give surfaces an antique look, while maintaining superior aesthetics). Its unique and distinctive look easily sets it apart from other wood finishes.

The luxurious house with its gorgeous finishes appears to have mesmerised the once-upset mother and uplifted her mood, even adding a new spring to her step. She seems to have accepted that even though her daughter married someone without telling her, she chose well an aesthete, a man of good taste. The film ends with her in a joyful embrace with the young couple.

Manish Airee, Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing ICA Pidilite, said "This is the first time we have released a film made in India for our audience. We want to communicate to our consumers how persuasive design can be. Through this film, we want our consumers to know that ICA Pidilite's good taste and great finishes are recognizable and that they meet the same high-quality standards as in Italy. We at ICA discover how changing consumer preferences can influence businesses and we try to respond to continuously evolving trends and tastes."

Link to the short film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlJTUIoT8Wo

Creative Team, Alok Nanda and Company (ANC) says, "Our decision to use opera as a medium was governed by the Italian provenance of Brand ICA Pidilite. Our objective was to create a film that looks like an out-and-out Italian production, and that's why we had an opera singer from Italy sing it for us. With sophisticated humour, an elegant cast, brilliant music, and a very premium setting, we were able to stay true to the DNA of the product: Premium Italian Wood Finishes. With a gorgeous product, a talented team, and high production values, we knew we had all the ingredients to create a great film. And now, if the viewers like it, we won't be surprised. After all, good taste shows."

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/icapidilite/

Website: https://www.icapidilite.com/

ICA is one of the leading brands in the world to manufacture and market Special Wood Coatings. ICA Group formed a Joint Venture with Pidilite Industries Ltd. in Nov 2016. ICA set up its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Jambusar, Gujarat, which leverages Italian Technology while bolstering the "Make in India" narrative to provide top Quality Premium Italian Wood Finishes. ICA has endeavoured to serve its clients by producing a range of highly reliable, top-quality coatings by supporting and investing in quality Research and Development.

