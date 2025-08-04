New Delhi [India] August 4 (ANI): The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has called for a strategic thrust towards industrial and infrastructure electronics, terming it essential to achieving India's ambitious USD 500 billion electronics manufacturing target by 2030-31.

The Industrial automation technologies enhance productivity, improve quality, enable real-time control, and ensure sustainability, thus making them essential to globally competitive production systems.

In a statement, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo emphasised that industrial electronics must be prioritised as a "national strategic priority"; the segment forms the brain and nervous system of any advanced manufacturing setup. "Without leadership in industrial automation, India cannot claim true manufacturing leadership," he said.

Industrial electronics encompasses technologies like embedded systems, robotics, automation software, and AI-integrated systems, all of which are fundamental to Industry 4.0 and next-gen manufacturing.

ICEA believes this sector holds tremendous potential for generating high-skilled employment and driving technological advancement.

Mohindroo asked for greater investment in R&D, incentives, and the development of a robust talent pipeline to ensure India doesn't remain just a consumer but emerges as a global hub for design and manufacturing in industrial electronics.

To push forward this agenda, ICEA has formed a Steering Committee on Industrial Electronics and Infrastructure, which includes top executives from Delta Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Festo, Fanuc, Rockwell Automation India, Feedback Advisory, and the Federation for Economic Development (FED).

The committee is currently developing a dedicated policy roadmap and conducting a comprehensive market study to address challenges around technology access, regulation, and ecosystem development.

Manish Walia, Vice President at Delta Electronics, said, "Industrial electronics is not just another vertical. It is the technological backbone powering all verticals--from smart factories and intelligent grids to automated transport networks."

Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Group, said, "This transaction will strengthen India's industrial automation ecosystem and accelerate our transition towards smart, digitally-driven production systems in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision."

ICEA reaffirmed its commitment to enabling industry-led initiatives that enhance innovation, global competitiveness, and India's role in the global electronics value chain. (ANI)

