Mumbai, August 4: Mohammed Siraj delivered a fiery five-wicket haul as India produced a sensational four-wicket burst on a nerve-shredding final morning at The Oval to beat England by six runs and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. England began Day 5 needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand and were firm favourites. But Indian seamers - relentless and inspired - ripped through the hosts' lower order to script one of their finest overseas heists. Mohammed Siraj Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic ‘SIUUU’ Celebration After Dismissing Gus Atkinson as His 5-Wicket Haul Helped India Win Series-Levelling 5th Test (Watch Video).

Siraj struck twice in a dramatic opening burst. Jamie Smith flirted outside off and edged to Dhruv Jurel, UltraEdge confirming a crisp spike. Moments later, Jamie Overton was trapped in front by a sharp nip-backer - England's review proved futile as ball-tracking upheld umpire Kumar Dharmasena’s call.

Prasidh Krishna then produced the knockout punch - a brutal 141 kph yorker that shattered Josh Tongue’s middle stump, triggering wild celebrations. From a seemingly safe 347/6, England slid to 354/9. With one wicket in hand and 20 runs needed, Chris Woakes - shoulder dislocated but spirit unbowed - hobbled to the crease.

The climax came shortly after. Siraj hit the perfect length and Gus Atkinson, who fought bravely for 17, nicked behind to hand India a pulsating six-run win. It marked a memorable comeback for a youthful Indian team led by Shubman Gill in the absence of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Crowd Gives Standing Ovation As Injured Chris Woakes Comes Out to Bat With Dislocated Shoulder During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at Oval (Watch Video).

Though their absence loomed large early in the series, India’s young brigade - energised by a potent pace attack and flashes of brilliance - seized their moment. Earlier, Joe Root and Harry Brook’s centuries on Day 4 had dragged England back into contention, but India’s discipline and composure held sway, confirming a fitting 2-2 result to an enthralling five-match series.

Brief Scores: India 224 & 396 in 88 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66; Josh Tongue 5-125, Gus Atkinson 3-127) beat England 247 & 367/10 in 85.1 overs (Harry Brook 111, Joe Root 105; Mohammed Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126) by six runs.

