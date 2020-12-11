Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI): ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's assets under management (AUMs) have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore.

The company started operations 20 years ago with the issuance of policies to seven underprivileged children. It had AUMs of Rs 100 crore in FY 2001 which grew to Rs 50,000 crore in FY2010.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Bags Premier League Player of the Month For the Third Time In 2020, Manchester United Hails Midfielder.

Subsequently, the company was the first in Indian insurance industry to achieve AUMs of Rs 1 lakh crore in February 2015.

"As one of the largest life insurance companies in the country, it is our mission to protect and provide financial security to every Indian," said Managing Director and CEO N S Kannan.

Also Read | ISRO to Launch Communication Satellite CMS-01 Onboard PSVL-C50 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on December 17.

Due to its stringent investment philosophy, he said, the company has had no non-performing assets since inception and across market cycles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)