PNN

New Delhi [India], July 12: Idanim, a meditation app for inner peace and well-being, is celebrating its 1 year anniversary through an exciting limited-time discount of 30 per cent using the coupon code IDANIM1. This offer allows individuals to explore the benefits of mindfulness and discover the unique features of Idanim.

Also Read | Rajasthan Boy Tells Fake Abduction Story to Win ‘Truth or Dare’ Online Game With Friend, Sends Cops Into a Tizzy.

This milestone reflects a year of growth and success for Idanim and signifies its ongoing commitment to promoting mental well-being for users of all ages. Since its launch a year ago, Idanim has become a go-to platform for individuals seeking a sanctuary of calm and serenity in their busy lives. With a diverse range of guided meditations, relaxing music, and breathing exercises, Idanim has garnered a dedicated user base who rely on the app to cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being.

"We are elated to celebrate one year of Idanim and the positive impact our app has had on the lives of thousands of individuals. We started off as a meditation app available only for our internal employees. But today, we are one of the leading Indian-origin meditation apps with one of the biggest meditation libraries & teacher roster. We would like to thank every Idanim user for their continued support,” said Raman Mittal, Co-Founder and CPO of Idanim.

Also Read | Travis Head Leapfrogs Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne to Achieve Career-High no. 2 Spot in ICC Test Rankings.

To celebrate its first anniversary, Idanim is delighted to introduce two valuable additions: Pranayama and Kids Meditations. Pranayama brings controlled breathing techniques to promote relaxation, stress reduction, and overall well-being in adults. Meanwhile, Kids Meditations aim to cultivate mindfulness from an early age, providing children aged 4-8 with essential tools for focus, self-awareness, and emotional regulation.

“The addition of Pranayama and Kids Meditations are two big additions for us. We have always believed in promoting inner peace & overall well-being. While Kids Meditations will cater to a completely new age group, Pranayama being on the precipice of Yoga & Meditation will be useful for adults who practice Yoga and are interested in learning about Meditation.", added Raman Mittal.

These new features demonstrate Idanim's commitment to offering a holistic app that empowers individuals of all ages to lead happier, healthier lives through mindfulness and self-care practices.

Idanim is a mindful meditation app created for Inner peace & well being. Backed by years of meditation experience of its founding members, Idanim was launched in 2022 to offer meditation to professionals. The app offers a diverse range of over 1000 guided meditations and mindfulness practices by experienced teachers and experts, enabling users to cultivate self-awareness, reduce stress, and lead healthier lives. Available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Idanim has become a global app dedicated to empowering individuals with mindfulness and self-care practices.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)