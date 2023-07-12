Ajmer, July 12: A 13-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Ajmer fabricated a story about being abducted in order to win online game of "Truth or Dare" with a friend. The boy's story caused panic and a police investigation, but the truth eventually came out when the boy confessed to making it up. According to Times of India report, the boy told his family that he had been approached by a man in a van while walking home from school.

The man reportedly, the boy said, offered him chocolates and said that his mother was looking for him. The boy became scared and tried to run away, but the man snatched his bag and threw it on the ground before driving away. The boy's family reported the incident to the police, who launched an investigation. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Sealdah-Ajmer Express Catches Blaze Near Kaushambi, No Casualty Reported.

Officers searched the area and reviewed CCTV footage, but they were unable to find any evidence of an abduction. The truth eventually came out when the boy confessed to making up the story. He said that he had lied in order to win a game of Truth or Dare with his friends.

The Ajmer police have urged parents to be vigilant and to monitor their children's activities. They have also warned about the dangers of playing Truth or Dare, as it can lead to children making up stories that can have serious consequences. Video: Thieves Uproot Entire ATM Machine With Over Rs 8 Lakh Cash in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Chuna Ram Jat has expressed disappointment over the boy's false abduction story, which led to a police investigation. Jat has called upon all schools to address their students during assemblies, urging them to steer clear of such games. The police have also appealed to parents, emphasizing the importance of monitoring their children's activities and ensuring they do not engage in potentially harmful or misleading games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2023 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).