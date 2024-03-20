India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: India's leading sports management college, International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) on Monday launched India's first-ever book on Sports Psychology in the country as part of a series that will aim to enrich students with industry knowledge.

The book titled 'Sports Psychology' authored by Mugdha Bavare, noted Sports Psychologist, was launched on Friday. The book has been published under the banner of Popular Prakashan is second in a series of books being launched by IISM as part a knowledge series.

The first book in the series, 'Business of Sports: The Winning Formula for Success', authored by Mr Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports & Entertainment at GroupM South Asia, was released in June 2022.

IISM, founded by former India international cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, has been a pioneer in Sports Management Studies for about 12 years.

"We are thrilled to introduce Mugdha Bavare's ground-breaking book on sports psychology, marking a significant milestone in Indian sports education. Through this publication, we aim to provide invaluable insights to both athletes and enthusiasts, fostering a deeper understanding of the mental aspect of sports performance," said Mr Kulkarni. "As a former cricketer and the founder of IISM, I understand the pivotal role of psychology in succeeding in sports. Mugdha's expertise, coupled with her experience of working with elite athletes, has culminated in a comprehensive resource that will undoubtedly elevate the standard of sports psychology education in India."

The book is available for purchase from your nearest book stores. Also, those interested can order the book online from: http://surl.li/rozje and http://surl.li/rozlf.

On her part the author Ms Bavare was thrilled to be able to share his knowledge with the wider community. "I am immensely proud to contribute to the field of sports psychology with the release of this book in collaboration with IISM. Drawing from my experiences working closely with top athletes, I believe this book will serve as a guiding light, helping athletes harness the power of their minds to achieve peak performance on the field," said Ms Bavare. "Through this book, my aim is to demystify the intricacies of sports psychology and empower athletes to unlock their full potential. I am grateful for the opportunity to share my knowledge and insights, and I hope that this resource will inspire a new generation of athletes to prioritise their mental well-being in pursuit of excellence."

Publisher Harsha Bhatkal was also keen that the learnings from the book can be used in an Indian context. "We have published sports books in the past. But this is the first of its kind, unique concept where the book is both a fantastic read and also a reference material for knowledge. I am sure everyone connected to sports will lap up the book with both hands."

In the coming months, IISM will be making landmark announcements about future books covering various aspects of sports from an Indian perspective. Stay tuned for further announcements.

For Further Information contact:

Chandresh Narayanan

+919819359780

