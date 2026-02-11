NBC's Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie are grappling with the disappearance of their mother Nancy Guthrie on January 31, 2026. Almost two weeks after the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie went missing, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a set of photos and videos of the suspect from the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera. On February 10, FBI Director Kash Patel posted the images and videos through social media. Savannah Guthrie also shared the video and pictures of the suspect on her Instagram, while saying that her mother is still out there. Who is the suspect? Savannah Guthrie Posts Video Message to Her Mother’s Kidnapper; President Donald Trump Speaks to ‘Today’ Host (Watch).

Savannah Guthrie's New Video Shows Masked Man Suspect - Watch Video:

"We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900," said Savannah on Instagram. "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home." Savannah Guthrie New Video: NBC Anchor Pleads for Public Help As Search for Her Mother Nancy Guthrie Continues.

Masked Man Seen in CCTV Footage

In the surveillance footage shared by the FBI, a masked man is seen moving around mysteriously on the porch of what is believed to be the home of Nancy Guthrie. The masked man's eyes can be clearly seen in the footage. The footage and screenshots carry the watermark of Google Nest, a smart doorbell brand owned by the search engine giant. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Agrees to Ransom Demand in Mother’s Disappearance, Says ‘This Is Very Valuable to Us and We Will Pay’ (Watch Video).

FBI Director Kash Patel Releases Suspect Pictures and Video

On February 10, FBI Director Kash Patel released suspect footage and pictures on his X account through multiple posts. He wrote, "New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie: Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov".

FBI Director Kash Patel Releases Images of Masked Suspect - See Pics:

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie: Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Kash Patel added in another post: "Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual." The FBI Director further posted: "Additional recovered footage, from the same camera - at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door. 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov . Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing: 'Today' Show Host's 84-Year-Old Mom Possibly Kidnapped, Read Statement.

FBI Director Kash Patel Releases Pics and Video of Suspect - See Here:

Additional recovered footage, from the same camera - at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door. 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/h2BxNqSxkh pic.twitter.com/IgMHXWkL5X — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Savannah Guthrie’s Appeal

Prior to the latest post and video, Savannah Guthrie shared at least four videos on her Instagram with her siblings, appealing for help in finding her mother. On February 9, she shared on video: "We are at an hour of desperation. But we continue to believe-our family continues to believe-that our mom is still out there, and she is hearing everyone’s prayers. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support. But she was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help. We are asking everyone, no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson: if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you-please report it to law enforcement. Please help us bring her home."

Savannah Guthrie New Video Appeal for Finding Her Mom - Watch Video:

FBI Announces USD 50,000 Reward for Information on Nancy Guthrie

The FBI Most Wanted page on X shared a Missing Post for Nancy Guthrie, announcing a reward of USD 50,000 for information on her. "The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New images released today show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. The FBI seeks information that will lead to the identity of this individual: (link to Nancy Guthrie information on FBI website).

FBI Announces for Finding Nancy Guthrie - See Post:

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New images released today show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at… pic.twitter.com/WH76eefgcZ — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) February 10, 2026

The White House handle on X reposted Kash Patel's post of the images, and wrote: "The President encourages any American across the country with any knowledge of this suspect to please call the FBI who continue to assist state and local authorities. The prayers of the entire White House are with the Guthrie family. 🙏" Earlier, US President Donald Trump had offered full support to expedite the process of finding Nancy Guthrie.

