Mumbai, February 10: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) is scheduled to announce the results for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) December 2025 Intermediate and Final examinations tomorrow, February 11, 2026. Candidates who appeared for these professional exams can access their scorecards through the official ICMAI website at icmai.in. While the institute typically releases results in the early morning hours, often around 8:00 AM, the official notification confirms the publication will take place no later than Wednesday.

The upcoming announcement follows the completion of the December session exams, which were conducted across various centers from December 10 to December 17, 2025. Students will require their 17-digit identification number (registration number) to log in and view their performance details, including subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

ICMAI CMA Inter Result 2025: Steps to Access Scorecards

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official portals at icmai.in or eicmai.in.

Navigate to the ‘Examinations’ tab and select the ‘Result’ section.

Click on the link for "CMA December 2025 Intermediate/Final Result."

Enter the required identification number and submit.

Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference.

Passing Criteria and Statistics

To successfully clear the Intermediate or Final levels, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each individual paper. Additionally, an aggregate of 50% marks across all non-exempted papers in a group is required to be declared "Pass."

Along with individual results, ICMAI is expected to release the all-India merit list (Toppers List) and the pass percentage for both levels. In previous sessions, the pass percentage has generally hovered between 13% and 18% for the Intermediate level, reflecting the rigorous nature of the qualification.

Post-Result Procedures

For students who are not satisfied with their marks, the institute provides a window for the verification of answer scripts. Candidates can apply for this service within 30 days of the result declaration by paying a prescribed fee of INR 250 per paper.

This process is limited to checking for totaling errors or ensuring all answers were evaluated; it does not involve a full re-evaluation of the descriptive content.

The December 2025 term began with the Foundation level exam on December 13, the results of which were previously declared on January 8, 2026. The Intermediate and Final levels represent the second and third tiers of the CMA qualification, respectively. Those who successfully clear the Final level and fulfill the required practical training hours will be eligible for associate membership in the Institute.

