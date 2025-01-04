IIT Bombay E-Cell's The Ten Minute Million (TTMM) - The Iconic On-Spot Funding Event - Is Here, Bigger Than Ever

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: Around one in three startups in India fail due to a lack of funding--a sobering statistic that highlights the challenges encountered by aspiring entrepreneurs in the country. Bridging this gap, E-Cell, IIT Bombay, presents the eleventh edition of The Ten Minute Million (TTMM), India's first-of-its-kind on-the-spot funding platform.

Also Read | Sabarimala Makaravilakku Festival 2025: Preparations for 'Makaravilakku' Festival at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple on January 15 in Full Swing As Devotee Rush Surges.

"Having an angel to watch over you is cool! But do you know what's really cool? An angel with money!"

Last year, this event saw remarkable success, with five startups out of seven securing funding of INR 2.4 million each. This year, it returns bigger and better, offering startup founders the chance to win up to INR 3.5 million in on-the-spot funding.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Instead of Creating Infrastructure in National Capital, Arvind Kejriwal Built 'Sheesh Mahal', Says Amit Shah.

TTMM stands out with its unique format: a high-energy, high-stakes arena where startups have just 10 minutes to pitch their ideas to 14 investors in front of an audience of over 3,500 people.

With participation open to all and no prerequisites or fees, this premier event is ready to make a mark in the startup world. Don't miss the chance to be part of this exciting platform--register by 8th January 2025 using the following link- https://www.ecell.in/esummit/ttmm/

Over the past ten editions, TTMM has seen immense success, with one in two startups who get to pitch securing investments worth millions, even reaching a larger national audience through broadcasts on JioTV and OTT Play.

TTMM has been graced with a distinguished and diverse panel of investors over the years. The list includes esteemed individuals such as Ajeet Khurana- former CEO of Zebpay; Sanjay Mehta- Founder of 100X.VC; Siddharth Ladsariya- Founder of Everest Fleet; Sumit Gupta- Co-Founder of CoinDCX; and other prominent figures.

TTMM is the highlight event of E-Summit 2025 - Pursuit of Eminence, Asia's largest business conclave, scheduled on the 1st and 2nd of February 2025 at IIT Bombay. E-Summit attracts 60K+ attendees, 1000+ startups, 150+ global speakers, and 120+ events featuring entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, and academicians.

Organized by the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Bombay, which has a network spanning 20,000+ startups, 3,000+ colleges, 250K+ students, and 100K+ professionals across 1,500+ cities, the 20th edition of E-Summit culminates a year-long effort and promises inspiration and insights from global leaders, making it a landmark gathering for innovation and business.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)