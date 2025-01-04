Sabarimala, January 4: Preparations for this year's 'makaravilakku' festival at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple here on January 15 have reached their final stages, temple authorities said. "The focus is on ensuring that every devotee who visits Sabarimala for the 'makaravilakku' festival can have darshan and return safely," Sabarimala Administrative District Magistrate Arun S Nair said in a release on Friday. When Is Makaravilakku 2023? Know Date, History, Significance and Makara Jyothi Sighting at Sabarimala Temple During Makar Sankranti.

"Currently, the temple is witnessing a heavy rush, with more than 90,000 devotees arriving daily," Nair added. The release said the 'thiruvabharanam' procession, part of the festival, will commence from Pandalam on January 12. It added that all government departments have stepped up efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. All necessary arrangements for the procession will be completed by January 10, following a review by various departments, it said.

An inspection led by the Pathanamthitta District Collector will be conducted in coordination with the police, forest, and health departments at key locations where devotees gather to witness the 'makaravilakku' (sacred light), the release added. The temple reopened on December 30 last year after it was closed following the 'mandala puja' on December 26, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.