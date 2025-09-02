BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: As artificial intelligence evolves beyond predictive models into intelligent systems that can act autonomously, Agentic AI is redefining how technology interacts with real-world complexity. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights that roles involving decision-making and problem-solving, including AI development and data science, are among the most in-demand and fast-evolving skills globally. Addressing this emerging opportunity, IITM Pravartak, (Technology innovation hub of IIT Madras), funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, in collaboration with Emeritus, announces the launch of the Professional Certificate Programme in Agentic AI and Applications. Designed for AI professionals, product innovators, and domain specialists, the five-month programme enables learners to build intelligent, goal-oriented AI agents using state-of-the-art tools and frameworks. These include LangChain, CrewAI, Flowise, OpenAI, FAISS, and others, allowing professionals to move beyond prompt-based interactions and deploy autonomous systems capable of memory, planning, and reasoning. The programme is ideal for data scientists, ML engineers, developers, product managers, automation leads, consultants, and domain experts who want to integrate AI agents into real-world operations. Whether designing low-code/no-code AI assistants or orchestrating complex agent workflows, the curriculum provides the practical knowledge and hands-on experience needed to apply Agentic AI across functions and industries. Speaking on the launch, Prof. Madhusudhanan Baskaran, Programme Director, IITM Pravartak, said, "Agentic AI marks a critical shift in how machines understand, act, and deliver outcomes across enterprise ecosystems. This programme is designed to help professionals build next-generation intelligent systems with real-world applications." Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, Head India & APAC, Emeritus, added, "We are witnessing a major pivot in AI from chat-based LLMs towards highly intelligent agentic systems that perform complex functions. Through this collaboration with IITM Pravartak, we aim to empower professionals to lead in this shift, armed with advanced skills and real-world application." The Professional Certificate Programme in Agentic AI and Applications offers a career-relevant, application-focused curriculum that blends rigorous instruction with hands-on practice. Participants will learn to build functional AI agents using LangChain and Flowise, develop RAG pipelines, and embed memory and planning capabilities within intelligent systems. The programme also covers agent orchestration and deployment in real-world business contexts. Reinforcing these learnings are over 20 graded coding assignments designed to strengthen core technical competencies. Learners will also undertake a Capstone Project, allowing them to design and deploy an end-to-end agent system reflective of industry needs. With a structured format of live online sessions and self-paced learning, the programme supports full-time professionals with minimal work disruption. Participants will also receive career support including resume reviews, IIMJobs Pro membership, and networking access. The programme also includes three industry-recognised IBM certifications (AI Agent Building, Generative AI for Business, Responsible AI) and live online masterclasses by IITM Pravartak Lead Faculty. A two-day optional campus immersion at the IITM Research Park enhances peer engagement and applied learning. With a structured format of live online sessions and self-paced learning, the programme supports full-time professionals with minimal work disruption. Participants will also receive career support including resume reviews, IIMJobs Pro membership, and networking access. Through this programme, participants will be able to:

* Master AI agent design using LangChain, CrewAI, and OpenAI APIs

* Deploy memory-enabled agents with advanced orchestration techniques

* Apply AI in product development, workflow automation, and digital innovation

* Receive IBM and IITM Pravartak credentials to boost professional credibility

* Build a personalised portfolio through capstone and project-based learning Programme Details:

* Start Date: September 30, 2025

* Duration: 5 months

* Format: Live online sessions + optional 2-day campus immersion

* Eligibility: Minimum Graduate/Diploma Holders with minimum 5 years of work experience with basic knowledge of programming/math

* Fee: INR 1,15,000 + GST

* Certification: Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will receive three IBM completion certificates as well as a certificate from IITM Pravartak For more details, visit the programme page here.

