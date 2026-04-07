Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 (ANI): IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with Maven Silicon, a leading VLSI and Embedded Systems training institute, to launch training programs in technologies that are foundational to the semiconductor industry.

This move will strengthen India's semiconductor talent pipeline and support domestic electronics manufacturing.

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The two programs are intended for working professionals, enabling them to upskill without leaving their jobs.

This initiative is strongly aligned with the vision of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. It will not only strengthen the semiconductor workforce but also contribute meaningfully to Nation-building by empowering Indian engineers to design, verify and innovate at a global scale.

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The two Professional Certification Programs in 'VLSI Design and Verification' and in 'Embedded Systems Design' will be for a duration of nine months. They combine structured online learning with hands-on labs and an industry-relevant capstone project.

Upon successful completion, participants will receive a co-issued certificate from IITM Pravartak and Maven Silicon. Admissions for the inaugural cohort will open shortly.

India's semiconductor market is valued at approximately USD 52 billion (FY2024-25) and is projected to more than double to USD 100-110 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10-13 per cent.

The country already contributes nearly 20 per cent of the world's semiconductor design talent. As fabrication, packaging, and design capabilities expand under National initiatives, the demand for industry-ready VLSI and Embedded Systems professionals is expected to accelerate significantly.

Highlighting the need for such training, Dr Shankar Raman, CEO, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said, "At IITM Pravartak, our focus is on catalysing innovation and high-quality talent development in Cyber-Physical Systems and allied domains. These programs create a scalable and accessible pathway for working professionals to upskill in critical semiconductor and embedded technologies, which form the basis for Cyber-Physical Systems, aligned with industry needs and national priorities."

Further, PR Sivakumar, Founder and CEO of Maven Silicon, said, "India is at a defining moment in its semiconductor journey. To build a globally competitive and self-reliant ecosystem, we must develop talent that is immediately productive in real-world chip design environments. Through this collaboration with IITM Pravartak, we are delivering a structured, hands-on learning pathway that working professionals can pursue without stepping away from their careers." (ANI)

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