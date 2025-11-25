BusinessWire India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: IKS Health (Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited - NSE: IKS), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, announced the inauguration of its new office in Coimbatore today. This event signifies a notable milestone in the company's continuous trajectory of growth and global expansion across India and the world.

The 1000-seat, state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate the rapid expansion of IKS Health's operations for the US Healthcare market. This new office is slated to become a significant talent hub, generating employment for recent university graduates, as well as experienced professionals with backgrounds in medicine, pharmacy, technology, and engineering.

Nithya Balasubramanian, Whole-time Director & CFO, IKS Health, said, "Our second quarter performance for Fiscal Year 2026 demonstrates our commitment to consistent, profitable growth, evidenced by a 22% year-over-year growth in revenue, and a 60% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT). This sustained momentum is fundamentally driven by our talented workforce. The strategic expansion of our local talent base in Coimbatore is crucial, as it enhances our capacity for execution excellence and allows us to vigorously pursue our long-term objectives of enabling better, safer healthcare in the US market."

Speaking at the launch, Manisha Kadagathur, Chief Human Resources Officer at IKS Health, said, "The opening of our new Coimbatore office underscores our commitment to generating meaningful employment opportunities in a fast growth industry. Coimbatore represents a vital source of exceptional talent and quality educational institutions. We are enthusiastic about engaging with recent graduates and seasoned professionals to forge enduring, impactful careers with our organization. IKS Health is dedicated to investing in the future of healthcare and the growth of individuals who will contribute to its advancement."

This expansion aligns with IKS Health's commitment to equipping healthcare organizations with scalable, data-driven capabilities and cultivating a workforce devoted to achieving operational excellence. The IKS Health Coimbatore facility is now fully operational. For career opportunities, please refer to IKS Health's careers page https://ikshealth.com/careers/

