Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced the appointment of Mike DePrisco as President and Chief Executive Officer. DePrisco succeeds Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, who admirably served in the role for nearly 15 years. DePrisco joined IMA on April 3, 2023.

DePrisco brings nearly 30 years of association and higher education executive experience, including a decade with PMI (Project Management Institute), where he served in a number of executive leadership roles, most recently as the Chief Operations Officer. He specializes in optimizing member benefits, digital delivery, and change management within organizations. While at PMI, DePrisco helped the organization grow to 1.4 million active certification holders, 680 thousand members, and 300 chapters across more than 200 countries.

Also Read | A 16-yr-old Girl Was Allegedly Raped by an Intruder Who Had Entered an Under-construction … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"I am excited to join an outstanding leadership team to build IMA strategically for the future and enhance member value across the accounting and finance profession," said DePrisco

As President and CEO, DePrisco will oversee all of IMA's strategies, initiatives, and operations. He will work with senior staff and the Global Board of Directors in delivering on IMA's mission to serve the global management accounting profession. DePrisco's selection is a culmination of an extensive search process from a volunteer committee, led by IMA's Chair Emeritus, Steve McNally, who partnered with executive search firm Korn Ferry to lead the search.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals Admin Beautifully Shuts Down Troll Who Called 'RR and PBKS Irrelevant Teams in IPL'.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to IMA and look forward to him leading the organization's growth with his cross-functional and cross-business perspectives," said McNally. "Coupled with his global experience in leading associations with thousands of members and certification holders, along with hundreds of chapters, IMA's future is bright with Mike as our President and CEO."

"Mike has a track record of creating cultures that enable collaboration and drive innovation," said Gwen van Berne, CMA, Chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors. "We are happy that the hard work of the search committee culminated in this positive result, and we thank the volunteers that served on the task force to help us find a trusted leader that can move IMA forward."

"We are excited to have Mike DePrisco join the IMA family as our new President and CEO. His extensive experience will significantly contribute to our ongoing growth and development in the Middle East, India, and Africa regions. We are confident that under Mike's leadership, IMA will continue to flourish and strengthen its position as a leading global association for management accountants and finance professionals," shared Ahmad Mkhallati, Senior Director, IMA Middle East, India, & Africa Operations.

Prior to joining PMI, DePrisco served in various executive positions in higher education where he executed organization plans that ensured the integration and alignment of key initiatives. DePrisco holds bachelor's and master's of science degrees in education from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and a certificate in Company Direction (International) from the Institute of Directors.

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

Media Contact:

imaindia@imanet.org

+91 97390 71919

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)