VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: ImagiNxt 2026, the inaugural edition of India's Festival of Technology and Innovation, is set to take centre stage this May in Mumbai, bringing together the country's rapidly evolving startup ecosystem alongside policymakers, investors and global technology leaders on a single platform.

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Scheduled for 22-23 May at the Jio World Centre, the two-day forum is designed to bridge a critical gap in India's innovation landscape by bringing technology, policy and capital into a single, outcome-driven platform. This comes at a time when India's 157,000+ startups and expanding unicorn base are seeking deeper alignment across innovation, capital and policy.

With participation expected from 150+ speakers across 11 countries, ImagiNxt is positioned as a platform that convenes founders, investors, enterprise leaders, academia and public institutions, at a moment when India is not only a major technology hub, but is also shaping its voice in global conversations around artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and future industries.

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The platform is structured to reflect this convergence, with discussions that cut across sectors, including policy-led conversations such as "India 2030: The Blueprint We Keep Rewriting", featuring Rentala Chandrashekhar, former President, NASSCOM, and Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, GTT Data Solutions, Lighthouse Communities Foundation & 5F World. The session will examine India's technology roadmap over the next decade, with a focus on execution, policy alignment and ecosystem readiness.

Participation from public institutions such as the MeitY Startup Hub, National Innovation Foundation, and the Ministry of Science and Technology is expected to further anchor these conversations alongside industry and startup voices.

The broader line-up includes global participants such as Bilawal Sidhu, Creator & TED Tech Curator; Ex-Google Maps PM (XR & 3D); Dana Aleff, Founder and CEO, Circonomit; Joachim Samuelsson, CEO, Crunchfish; Emma Rozada, Founder, Nexular & Interplanetary Species; Stefano Fallaha, Founder & CEO, Podeo; and Cristina Ventura, General Partner, White Star Capital.

From India's ecosystem, some of the confirmed speakers include Arnab Goswami, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network; Vaibhav Sisinty, Founder, GrowthSchool & Outskill; & Rohit Chennamaneni, Co - Founder, Darwinbox, with additional speaker confirmations expected in the lead-up to the event.

Deepak Lamba, Founder and CEO of ImagiNxt, said:

"What's been most encouraging is how quickly ImagiNxt has evolved into a truly cross-sector platform. Founders, investors, policymakers and global technology leaders are aligning around a shared belief that India's next phase of growth will depend on how effectively these worlds collaborate. ImagiNxt is built to enable that, not just through conversations, but through connections and outcomes."

Beyond discussions, the event will feature technology-led showcases and live demonstrations, including humanoid and quadruped robots, AR and VR applications, and interactive installations, reflecting advancements in immersive and applied technologies.

The event is expected to see a footfall of 10,000+ attendees, with participation from founders, investors, policymakers and enterprise leaders.

ImagiNxt is supported by partners including Republic Media Network, Outskill and FACE (Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment).

About ImagiNxt

ImagiNxt is India's global festival of technology, innovation and the future of business - bringing together the people building what's next. It's not just a conference - it's a catalyst for ideas, partnerships and decisions that define the future. ImagiNxt brings together founders, policy makers, enterprise leaders, investors, academia and public institutions. Designed as a convergent ecosystem, it aims to shape conversations and enable action around the future of industries and economies.

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