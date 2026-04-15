Mumbai, April 15: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle is remembering the late singer with a heartfelt message for the admirers of her voice. On Wednesday, Zanai Bhosle took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of herself with the late singer. In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a procession from their balcony. Zanai Bhosle also gave a peck to her grandmother on her forehead as the lens captured a heartwarming moment.

She wrote on the video, “She would want us to celebrate just the way she celebrated life”. One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’, to name just a few. Along with Hindi, she has sung in around 20 Indian and foreign languages. Asha Bhosle Demise: Zanai Bhosle Says Her Late Grandmother ‘Promised She’d Comeback to Her Very Soon’ (See Post).

Zanai Bhosle Reveals Asha Bhosle’s Wish After Her Demise

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

The singing legend was given the guard of honour at her residence in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai. Her mortal remains travelled from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The mortal remains of the singing legend were draped in the tricolour, as she cremated with full state honours. Asha Bhosle Demise: Amitabh Bachchan Says Legendary Singer Has ‘Left an Entire Encyclopedia of Eternal Music’.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, music composer Anu Malik, singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale and Shaan, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, actress Padmini Kolhapure, were seen at the Shivaji Park during the last rites.

Political leaders, who paid final respects to her included the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and Uddhav Thackeray - the Member of Legislative Council Maharashtra, and the MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).