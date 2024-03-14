BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 14: Impetus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among - India's Best Workplaces™ Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024.

This prestigious recognition, in its 2nd edition this year, highlights Impetus' commitment to fostering a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. The accolade is based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, showcasing organizations that excel in both equitable people practices and consistency in workplace experience. Impetus, along with other top-performing companies, has been acknowledged for its outstanding achievements in crafting an environment that encourages creativity, collaboration, and excellence.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 75 organizations among India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High-Trust Culture. The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All 2024 can be viewed on our website.

Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of Impetus, expressed gratitude and pride in the team's collective efforts. "This accolade stands as a tribute to the dedication and efforts of every individual within the Impetus community. We're dedicated to fostering an atmosphere that cultivates innovation and champions high performance."

