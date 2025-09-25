BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 25: Impetus Technologies has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2025.

Also Read | 'House of Guinness' Review: Steven Knight's 'Peaky Blinders'-Style Irish Family Drama Impresses With Strong Performances and Set Up, Though It Builds Slowly.

In 2025, 200 organizations across India were recognized for their outstanding people practices and high-trust cultures that empower women to thrive. These organizations, among other practices particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

"Being recognized among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women 2025 reinforces our vision of building a future-ready organization where inclusion and innovation go hand in hand. At Impetus, we are committed to creating pathways for women to lead, excel, and redefine what's possible in technology and beyond. This milestone inspires us to keep raising the bar in shaping a workplace that not only adapts to the future of work but actively designs it," said Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO, Impetus Technologies.

Also Read | Calling Husband 'Paaltu Chuha' Valid Grounds for Divorce: Chhattisgarh High Court Upholds Family Court Order, Says Forcing Spouse to Abandon Parents Amounts to Mental Cruelty.

Great Place To Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, studying employee experience and people practices for over three decades. Each year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries participate in its surveys for benchmarking and action planning to build high-trust workplace cultures.

"These organizations are setting the tone for the future of work by creating workplaces that foster a culture of inclusion, where women are valued, recognized, and celebrated. Congratulations to all the winners on setting a global standard of excellence and inspiring the rest of us," said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work® India.

This recognition further strengthens Impetus's commitment to nurturing a workplace that celebrates diversity, drives innovation, and empowers every employee to succeed.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)