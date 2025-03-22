New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): GI-tagged jaggery from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, a region renowned for its high-quality sugarcane, was flagged off for export to Bangladesh.

A consignment of 30 metric tons (MT) has been exported to Bangladesh, commerce ministry stated Saturday.

Also Read | Kolkata Weather Today Live Updates: KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Hourly Rain Forecast and Weather Report of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

This initiative marks the beginning of direct exports of jaggery from western Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs).

Speaking on the occasion, MLA, Shamli, Prasanna Chaudhary highlighted the superior quality of jaggery produced in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, which is in high demand in international markets.

Also Read | Ashleigh Gardner Ruled Out of New Zealand vs Australia T20I Series Due to Finger Injury, Uncapped Charli Knott Called In As Cover.

He thanked Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for its constant support in facilitating the export and emphasized the importance of state government support in maintaining quality standards for global competitiveness.

The flag-off ceremony, organized by the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) under the aegis of APEDA, took place on January 30, 2025, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The Brijnandan Agro Farmer Producer Company (FPC), formed in 2023, has 545 members, including two women directors. The FPO is engaged in exporting jaggery, sugarcane products, Basmati rice, and pulses. With training and technical support from BEDF, its members are well-equipped to meet international production and export standards.

With APEDA's support, this marks the third success story of an FPO from western Uttar Pradesh in agricultural exports, following the export of Basmati rice by Neer Adarsh Organic Farmer Producer Co Ltd. to Lebanon and Oman in 2023 and 2024.

Notably, this is the only FPO in Uttar Pradesh to receive financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh under the state's Agri Export Policy.

On this occasion, one capacity-building programme on export promotion for Basmati rice and other agricultural products was also organized by Basmati Export Development Foundation (APEDA). Around 220 farmers participated in discussions on export-quality production.

"This initiative represents a significant step in expanding agricultural export opportunities for Uttar Pradesh, empowering farmers, and ensuring a sustainable and profitable future for India's agriculture sector," the commerce ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)