The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to kickstart with the opening game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. KKR are the defending champions and they will face rivals in RCB in what is going to be a mouth-watering clash for the fans. KKR has lost their mentor Gautam Gambhir, captain Shreyas Iyer and star overseas players Phil Salt and Mitchell Starc ahead of the mega auction. They have replaced the lost mentor and players with Dwayne Bravo, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje. With the old core and some new additions, they will start the campaign where they left off. IPL 2025: Rain Threat Looms Over KKR vs RCB Season Opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are off to a fresh start again. They have appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain and added power-hitters like Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David and Jacob Bethell up their ranks to add some different dimensions to their game. Bowling boasts of experienced names like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. RCB will hope they can turn around things and the turn around starts as quickly as the first match. Although there has been some uncertainty around the KKR vs RCB match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There has been predictions of persistent rain and the opening match of IPL 2025 can end up being an washout.

Kolkata Weather Live

Unfortunately for the fans, the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match faces significant rain threat in the evening. According to the weather forecasts, there is chances of rain and thunderstorm in the evening, specially after 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) when the match is going to commence. The cut-off for a 5 over game per side is 10:56 PM IST and considering the Eden Gardens outfield gets covered and has a good drainage, the match can start quickly. So fans might still get to see some action.