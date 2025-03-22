Mumbai, March 22: Ashleigh Gardner has been ruled out for the rest of Australia's T20I tour of New Zealand due to a finger injury, with uncapped Brisbane Heat and Queensland all-rounder Charli Knott being called up as a replacement. Gardner left the field immediately after being struck on her right index finger while attempting to catch a powerful return shot from Sophie Devine during the 17th over of Friday's first T20I in Auckland. NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2025: Ashleigh Gardner Suffers Injury As Australia Women Register Win Over New Zealand Women.

She was taken for scans, which revealed a fracture in her right index finger. Gardner will undergo further scans and consult with a specialist upon returning to Sydney. Serving as vice-captain to Tahlia McGrath on this tour, Gardner’s replacement for Sunday’s second T20I has yet to be confirmed.

Knott, a 22-year-old off-spin bowling all-rounder, has earned her first call-up to the Australia squad following a standout domestic season. In the 2024-25 Women's National Cricket League, she was the fourth-highest run scorer with 542 runs at an average of 54.2, including her maiden WNCL century - a match-winning 110 against South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Knott also registered scores of 87 not out, 79 not out, 62 and 58. Her 542 runs were the most by any Queensland player in a single WNCL season, and she was only the second Fire player after Georgia Redmayne to surpass 500 runs in a season.

In addition to her batting, Knott also took 12 wickets at an average of 28.66, completing her best all-round season in domestic one-day cricket. Her impressive form also included a solid campaign in the WBBL 10, where she scored 187 runs and took six wickets for Brisbane Heat. New Zealand's Amelia Kerr Named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024.

As a result of her strong performances, Knott was named to the Australia A squad for the upcoming multi-format series against England A, set to begin in Sydney next week. She will rejoin the Australia A group following the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. The second T20I will be held at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday, with Knott expected to join the Australian squad on Saturday.

Alana King is likely to replace Gardner in the Australia XI, after being surprisingly left out of Friday's opener despite her key role in the Ashes series. Knott will join Nicole Faltum as the two uncapped players in the squad. Australia will aim to secure the series victory in the second T20I after defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the first match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).