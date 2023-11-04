Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (photo/ANI)

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 4 (ANI): In a significant boost to urban infrastructure in Kohima, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art multi-level car parking facility at NST Bus Station.

The inauguration was met with a warm and traditional Naga welcome, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, highlighting the importance of this milestone for the city.

The newly unveiled multi-level car parking facility at NST Bus Station serves as a testament to the government's commitment to modernising and enhancing urban amenities in the region.

The project is expected to significantly alleviate the parking woes of residents and visitors to the city while providing a structured and efficient solution for vehicle parking.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio welcomed the Union Minister during the inauguration ceremony, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland.

The moment symbolised the collaboration between the central and state governments in their shared mission to uplift and transform urban landscapes in the region.

The multi-level car parking at NST Bus Station is poised to enhance accessibility and convenience for residents, businesses, and tourists alike.

As urban areas continue to grow and evolve, projects like these are instrumental in addressing critical infrastructure needs and fostering economic development, according to an official release.

The inauguration of this new parking facility serves as a promising step towards advancing urban infrastructure in Nagaland. (ANI)

